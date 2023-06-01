Around the NFL

Cowboys' Mike McCarthy on interest in adding WR DeAndre Hopkins: 'I really like the look of our group'

Published: Jun 01, 2023 at 01:21 PM
Eric Edholm

Dallas Cowboys fans might not want to go out and buy custom DeAndre Hopkins jerseys just yet.

Mike McCarthy on Thursday was asked about the possibility of Dallas adding Hopkins, who is now a free agent, and while the Cowboys head coach didn't shoot down the idea, he didn't exactly embrace the question.

"I really like the look of our (wide receiver) group," McCarthy told reporters. "The vertical speed is definitely -- you know, we made some improvement there."

The Cowboys traded for Brandin Cooks this offseason, which should help in the speed department. They also return CeeDee Lamb as the unit's standout, along with Michael Gallup and Jalen Tolbert expected to improve after frustrating seasons.

Other veteran candidates include Simi Fehoko, Dennis Houston and 2023 seventh-rounder Jalen Brooks, along with a number of rookie free agents signed after the draft. There's also return specialist KaVontae Turpin, who moonlighted as a receiver in a limited role but has speed and might need to show more in that department.

"I think clearly Brandin and Turp, you watch the way these guys jump out of their shoes," McCarthy said. "CeeDee is having a great offseason, and Michael Gallup can run with anybody.

"We're a turf team. We play on Astroturf and those are things I pay attention to. I've coached a team on grass and a team on turf. I think it has to be part of your outlook in personnel acquisition."

So is there any chance of Hopkins landing in Dallas?

McCarthy wasn't tipping his hand, saying that "there's nothing good that comes out of those answers" about players not currently on the Cowboys' roster. But he was complimentary toward the five-time Pro Bowler.

"Hop's a hell of a talent," McCarthy said. "I had a chance to be around for his first Pro Bowl, so I always had respect for him since his rookie year."

Since being cut by the Cardinals, Hopkins has been connected to several teams, but so far the action has been a bit quiet. Hopkins' former quarterback, Deshaun Watson, said he’d love if Hopkins landed with the Browns, but most other teams are not broadcasting their interest in him -- or lack thereof.

