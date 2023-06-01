Cowboys' Mike McCarthy on interest in adding WR DeAndre Hopkins: 'I really like the look of our group'

Other veteran candidates include Simi Fehoko, Dennis Houston and 2023 seventh-rounder Jalen Brooks, along with a number of rookie free agents signed after the draft. There's also return specialist KaVontae Turpin, who moonlighted as a receiver in a limited role but has speed and might need to show more in that department.

"I think clearly Brandin and Turp, you watch the way these guys jump out of their shoes," McCarthy said. "CeeDee is having a great offseason, and Michael Gallup can run with anybody.

"We're a turf team. We play on Astroturf and those are things I pay attention to. I've coached a team on grass and a team on turf. I think it has to be part of your outlook in personnel acquisition."

So is there any chance of Hopkins landing in Dallas?

McCarthy wasn't tipping his hand, saying that "there's nothing good that comes out of those answers" about players not currently on the Cowboys' roster. But he was complimentary toward the five-time Pro Bowler.

"Hop's a hell of a talent," McCarthy said. "I had a chance to be around for his first Pro Bowl, so I always had respect for him since his rookie year."