Titans RT Jamarco Jones waived after multiple training camp fights

The Tennessee Titans waived offensive lineman Jamarco Jones, who was a potential starter at right tackle, on Thursday after he was ejected from multiple practices this week for fighting.
"Jones was involved in practice field incidents in back-to-back sessions, including a block on Thursday that led to his early departure," per the team's official website. "It also nearly sparked a brawl with irate defensive players."
Among those who Jones squared off with on Tuesday was two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.
With Nicholas Petit-Frere suspended for the first six games of the season for violation of the NFL's gambling policy, the Titans have a spot to fill at right tackle. Jones had seen first-team reps early in camp. Tennessee signed veteran offensive lineman Chris Hubbard on Friday, and he would seem to be in the starting lineup by default at this juncture.
Jones, 27, was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth-round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and he played in 36 games with seven starts between 2019-2021 with the team. The Titans signed Jones in March 2022, however, he never played a game last season as he was placed on injured reserve Sept. 22, 2022.