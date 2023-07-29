Around the NFL

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce says he's got to 'be a better leader' after practice scuffle

Published: Jul 29, 2023 at 04:12 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce got into a training camp kerfuffle for the second consecutive day -- prompting a public apology from the Kansas City star.

Saturday during practice, Kelce caught a touchdown pass during a drill and took exception to linebacker Jack Cochrane's late jab at the ball after the play was over. The TE appeared to hit the LB, with a shoving match ensuing.

Kelce apologized for the hubbub after practice.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed training camp scraps on Friday, asked specifically about Kelce after a dustup.

"Yeah, you know, fighting is a waste of time," Reid said at the time. "You get thrown out of games doing it, you get hurt out here doing it. But they're going to jaw, it's hot, humid, they're going to jaw a little bit -- just as long as there are not punches thrown, we're alright. They're going to talk a little bit, that happens."

With more hot, humid days on tap, we'll see if Kelce keeps his cool moving forward.

