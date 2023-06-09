Next Gen Stats' top 10 coverage players of 2022: James Bradberry reigns, but what a debut for Sauce!

Passer rating allowed: 75.4

75.4 Catch rate allowed below expectation: -8.2%

-8.2% Tight-window percentage: 26.7%

26.7% Target rate: 22.1%

22.1% Average separation: 2.7 yards

2.7 yards TARGETED EXPECTED POINTS ADDED: -10





This was almost Patrick Peterson’s spot, but he fell short of the required tight-window rate of 20 percent (17.7%).





Much of Davis’ standing here was built on his ability to make plays on the ball. His 12 passes defensed and one interception produced a ballhawk rate of 13.3 percent, helping his targeted EPA finish at -10. (Ballhawk rate measures how often someone makes a play on the ball, via pass defensed or interception.) He was incredibly effective in man coverage, finishing with the second-best targeted EPA in the entire league (min. 20 such targets) in man at -23.4 and recording eight of his 12 passes defensed in the coverage.





He was significantly worse in zone coverage, bringing his combined totals down to a level that just barely gets him into the top 10. It’s still excellent company, and a sign that perhaps the Buccaneers would be better suited to rely more on man in 2023 than they did a year ago. Davis would benefit, at least.