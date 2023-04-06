Buccaneers sign ex-Seahawks safety Ryan Neal

After a host of veteran departures from their defensive backfield, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are replenishing their experience on the back end.
The Bucs have signed former Seattle Seahawks safety Ryan Neal, the team announced Thursday.
Neal appeared to be headed back to Seattle, but the Seahawks rescinded his restricted free agent tender after signing free-agent Julian Love.
Tampa had a glaring need at safety following the exits of Mike Edwards, Keanu Neal and likely Logan Ryan, who remains a free agent.
The 27-year-old Neal is coming off his fifth and best NFL season, as he slid into a starting role following a season-ending injury to Jamal Adams and shined. Now, he'll likely slide into a starting spot next to Antoine Winfield Jr. Neal offers versatility in a 6-foot-3 frame that was excellent against the run and pass in 2022, which saw him tally career highs of 10 starts, eight pass breakups and 66 tackles. During his breakout campaign, Neal posted a sterling 85.6 overall PFF grade.