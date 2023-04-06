Buccaneers sign ex-Seahawks safety Ryan Neal

The 27-year-old Neal is coming off his fifth and best NFL season, as he slid into a starting role following a season-ending injury to Jamal Adams and shined. Now, he'll likely slide into a starting spot next to Antoine Winfield Jr. Neal offers versatility in a 6-foot-3 frame that was excellent against the run and pass in 2022, which saw him tally career highs of 10 starts, eight pass breakups and 66 tackles. During his breakout campaign, Neal posted a sterling 85.6 overall PFF grade.