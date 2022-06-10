Next Gen Stats' top 10 coverage players of 2021: Cowboys CB on the board ... but it's not Trevon Diggs

Passer rating allowed: 73.1

Catch rate allowed below expectation: -9.5%

Tight window pct: 22.2%

Target rate: 15.8%

Average separation: 2.6 yards

Targeted expected points added: -10.5





Howard began the 2021 season on the heels of contract-related drama that seemed to bleed into the on-field action. In Weeks 1 through 8, Howard allowed a passer rating that flirted with 100, gave up five touchdowns as the nearest defender in coverage and posted a targeted EPA of +11.8. Not great, Bob.





Then, Howard turned things around in remarkable fashion. In the following nine weeks, Howard allowed the second-lowest passer rating at 42.9 (min. 30 targets in that span) and the fifth-lowest targeted EPA (-19.4). He gave up just two more touchdowns as the nearest defender, bringing his targeted EPA back toward a level good enough for this list at -10.5. After all the money-related discourse, Howard signed a five-year extension in April.





Instead of being atop this list, as he was after the 2020 season, Howard rounds it out at No. 10. But if he continues his play from the second half of 2021 in 2022, he'll likely land higher in a year. With the money issue now solved, he can focus solely on producing at an elite level once again.