Xavien Howard, Dolphins agree to five-year extension with $50.69M in new money

Published: Apr 01, 2022
Not that long ago, ﻿Xavien Howard﻿'s future in Miami seemed to be in doubt. Any doubt has disappeared with Howard agreeing to a new blockbuster contract.

Howard and the Dolphins have agreed to terms on an extension for a new five-year contract with $50.691 million in new money that will give him an average-per-year salary of $25.345 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero and Cameron Wolfe reported Friday. Howard had three years and $39.30 million left on his previous deal, so in all, he is now under contract for five years and $90 million, Pelissero added.

Howard, a two-time NFL interception leader, is set to earn $55 million across the next three seasons and over the next five years is on the Dolphins' books for the aforementioned $90 million with an additional $5 million in incentives, per Garafolo. The new agreement will see two years and $50.69 million added to Howard's deal, "so it's technically an extension at $25.345 million per year," according to Garafolo. The $25.345 million per season over those two years would be tops among NFL cornerbacks. Over the upcoming five years, Howard's new deal is reportedly worth $18 million per year, which would be fourth-highest in the NFL.

Roughly eight months ago, Howard requested a trade out of Miami, but suffice to say he's smiling ear to ear now and happy to still be in South Beach.

Howard's mammoth extension is the latest move in a busy and big-time offseason for the Dolphins. Miami has welcomed a new head coach in Mike McDaniel, signed left tackle ﻿Terron Armstead﻿, the top free agent of the 2022 class, traded with the Chiefs to acquire wide receiver ﻿Tyreek Hill﻿ and signed a host of other talent including running backs ﻿Chase Edmonds﻿ and ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ and receiver ﻿Cedrick Wilson﻿.

However, with Howard, they've locked up a homegrown product who's become one of the NFL's best at his position.

Selected in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Howard earned six starts as a rookie and was a constant in the Dolphins' starting lineup by his second season. In 2018, Howard led the NFL with seven interceptions and earned the first of three Pro Bowl selections. By 2019, Howard had signed a five-year extension, but quickly became the Dolphins' second-highest-paid corner behind Byron Jones. Last summer, Howard held out of the Dolphins' mandatory minicamp ahead of his trade request and it seemed as if his days were numbered in Miami. Cooler heads prevailed, though, and Howard eventually agreed to a salary restructure in August before another sensational season.

Amid a headline-garnering offseason for the Dolphins, Howard has reeled in the lofty extension he's desired.

