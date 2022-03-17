Former 49ers RB Raheem Mostert signing with Dolphins, reuniting with Mike McDaniel

Long in need of a boost in the backfield, the Miami Dolphins are signing a running back familiar to their rookie head coach.

The Dolphins are expected to sign former San Francisco 49ers running back ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

New Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has plenty of experience with Mostert, who looked stellar at times in San Francisco for San Francisco in 2019, but has been troubled by injuries.

Ranked 94th and prognosticated to land in South Beach in Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 NFL free agents of 2022, Mostert played just one game in 2021 due to a knee injury and that came after an eight-game 2020 season.

However, the 29-year-old back produced arguably the greatest performance by a rusher in NFC Championship Game history with 220 yards and four touchdowns in the Niners' win over the Packers in their Super Bowl LIV run.