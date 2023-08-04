Sean Payton's remarks put searing spotlight on Broncos; Justyn Ross poised for star turn on Chiefs?

Russell Wilson is coming off the most disappointing season of his professional life, having posted career lows in completion percentage (60.5), passer rating (84.4) and passing touchdowns (16). He looked nothing like the nine-time Pro Bowler who helped guide Seattle to the playoffs eight times. Now, to be clear, Hackett did appear to be in over his head in the big chair. The longtime offensive assistant looked overwhelmed by the responsibilities of managing a team while crafting an offense around a mobile playmaker who performs at his best when utilizing play-action and movement-based throws. But Russ wasn't blameless in the brutal campaign that saw Denver (5-12) finish dead last in scoring.

Enter Payton, who's widely considered one of the greatest offensive minds in football, and the intrigue around Denver was palpable long before the coach's headline-grabbing comments. Furthering the fascination: Payton's previous success in New Orleans with quarterback Drew Brees. When the legendary pair first linked up, Brees was coming off a severe shoulder injury, leading to serious questions about his football future. Moreover, Brees was still trying to crack the elite ranks after an up-and-down five-year tenure with the Chargers. Under Payton's watchful eye, Brees became one of the most prolific passers in NFL history, helping the Saints win their only Lombardi Trophy. Although Brees and Wilson possess different playing styles, the smashing success of that reclamation project in New Orleans could prompt the wily offensive architect to follow a similar blueprint in Denver.

In New Orleans, Payton surrounded Brees with a monstrous offensive line that excelled at moving defenders off the ball while providing an impenetrable pocket around the quarterback. Furthermore, the Saints relied on a grind-it-out running game sparked by a committee of backs who churned out yardage on an assortment of off-tackle runs that bludgeoned opponents over 60 minutes. Payton complemented the sturdy running game with an efficient aerial attack that featured high-completion passes directed to big-bodied pass catchers and speedsters on the perimeter.