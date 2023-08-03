Around the NFL

Broncos HC Sean Payton: RB Javonte Williams (ACL) to play in preseason

Published: Aug 03, 2023 at 02:53 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams continues his positive recovery from last season's torn ACL.

Head coach Sean Payton said on Thursday that Williams is at the point where the club is confident he'll make an appearance in preseason action. The team could wait until the second preseason tilt (Aug. 19 against the 49ers) to test drive the back, Payton added.

"He'll get reps," Payton told reporters. "It may be we'll wait 'til Week 2. We haven't gone over the outline of plays yet, but I like how he's progressing."

Related Links

Williams was cleared for contact last week, a positive sign after he suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4.

The 23-year-old said last week that doctors initially pegged his recovery timeline at 12 months, but he's been ahead of that pace throughout rehab.

"I feel like when I really started hitting my speeds on the GPS and just seeing how fast I was running, I was like, 'Oh, I might be [back] a little bit earlier,'" Williams said, via the team's official website. "And then just hitting my numbers in the weight room, getting back in the weight room, hitting my maxes, things like that. I was like, 'It's stronger than I think it is' or what everybody else is saying."

Williams added in an interview with NFL Network's James Palmer this week that he's optimistic he'll be ready to start come the season-opener.

"This is probably the biggest hurdle I was working on, just putting all the pads back on feeling the weight, the heat, things like that," Williams said on Tuesday. "But I mean, everything has been feeling good, so I feel like I'm ready to go."

Teams tend to take a cautious approach with players returning from season-ending injuries, so the Broncos' confidence to give Williams even a little run in preseason action is an excellent sign for his availability to open the 2023 campaign. The next step will be to see if the explosive, violent runner we knew before the injury is fully back early in the season.

Related Content

news

Texans WR John Metchie III: I feel '110 percent' following return from cancer

Houston Texans WR John Metchie III told reporters on Thursday that he feels "110 percent" following his return from a leukemia diagnosis.

news

'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: Lions aim to live up to hype; Josh Allen offers new look for Bills' offense

The 2023 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Kyle Pitts: Desmond Ridder grabbing Falcons 'by the reins' as starting quarterback

Desmond Ridder enters Year 2 with a shot to prove he's the Falcons' franchise signal-caller. Through the early stages of training camp, all the comments regarding the third-round pick emanating from Flowery Branch, Georgia, have been, well, umm, flowery.

news

Bengals RB Joe Mixon: Pay cut a 'sacrifice' to chase Super Bowl title

Bengals running back Joe Mixon took a pay cut last month, keeping him in Cincinnati for at least one more season. Mixon hopes the money saved by the club is put to good use.

news

Jaguars' Doug Pederson wants Travis Etienne to get downhill, push '1,600-1,700 yards as a rusher'

After missing his entire rookie campaign, Jaguars running back Travis Etienne broke out during his second season. Now, entering Year 3, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson is looking for Etienne to hit another level.

news

WR Justyn Ross turning heads at Chiefs training camp

The 2023 Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver shuffle includes a bevy of question marks following the departures of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman, but there is a wild card on the roster gaining steam early in training camp: Justyn Ross.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes not getting involved in DL Chris Jones' holdout: 'I just talk about football, and how he's doing'

Patrick Mahomes wants Chris Jones back in the fold with their Kansas City Chiefs as much as anyone.

However, the QB is clear that Jones' business as it relates to the defensive lineman's current contract holdout is his business alone, saying Wednesday that they only talk about football when they chat.

news

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 30-21: Sauce Gardner debuts as top rookie; Austin Ekeler among three RBs

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Jets CB Sauce Gardner from Nos. 30-21?

news

Former 49ers RB Frank Gore joins team's front office as football personnel advisor

Frank Gore has officially returned to the Bay Area. Gore, who spent a decade with the 49ers as a player, has now accepted a role in the team's front office as a Football Personnel Advisor, the Niners announced Wednesday.

news

'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce's mustache returns; Patriots QB Mac Jones yearning to lead in Year 3

The 2023 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More