2023 NFL season: Which RBs could break out in Year 2?

2022 stats: 15 games | 228 att | 1,050 rush yds | 4.6 ypc | 9 rush TDs | 27 rec | 165 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost





After a slow start to his rookie campaign, Walker hit the gas, zooming past defenders and generating five games of 100-plus rushing yards, including three consecutive such contests to close the regular season. Walker owns the strength to blast through arm tackles and the speed to pedal past defenders, making him a true home run threat. He was the only running back in the NFL with three carries of 50-plus yards in 2022.





To breach the 1,000-yard plateau again, Walker must be more efficient, hitting the hole and not trying to turn every carry into a big play to avoid regression. Last year his 23.7% stuffed rate was the worst among all backs with at least 115 carries, per Next Gen Stats. There were also injury issues that kept him out two games and hindered the back in several others. An early camp groin issue is concerning. Then there is 2023 second-round pick Zach Charbonnet (himself dealing with injury), who could siphon off some of Walker's production.