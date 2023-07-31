NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, July 31

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
- K Matthew Trickett
ROSTER CUTS
- DT Bravvion Roy waived
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- WR Marvin Jones (back) removed from non-football injury list
INJURIES
- QB Anthony Richardson underwent a procedure on his nose on Sunday to correct his nasal septum, the team announced. The first-round rookie will miss Monday's practice but is expected to return on Tuesday.
- TE Will Mallory (foot) removed from physically unable to perform list
INJURIES
- C J.C. Hassenauer suffered a triceps injury that will require surgery and keep him out for the "long-term," head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Monday.