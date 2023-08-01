Around the NFL

DeMeco Ryans: Dameon Pierce, Texans RBs will be 'excellent' in Bobby Slowik's run game

Published: Aug 01, 2023 at 08:37 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

C.J. Stroud's play as a rookie will ultimately determine how quickly the Houston Texans' latest rebuild gets up to speed, but he'll get a little help along the way from the running game.

New head coach DeMeco Ryans brought offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik over from San Francisco with designs on running the Shanahan system, a scheme that historically has generated successful rushing campaigns.

"Similar run game with our outside zone scheme," Ryans noted Monday when asked about the similarities between the Texans' and 49ers' run games. "We'll start there. We'll have many varying runs, but we'll start there. That's our home base, but Devin (Singletary) and D.P. (Dameon Pierce) -- both guys have done a good job. They'll be excellent in our zone scheme and with our gap scheme, as well. They'll be fine, so they're both doing a really good job."

Related Links

Of course, other clubs have tried to poach play-callers from Kyle Shanahan without finding similar success. Mike LaFleur crashed and burned with the New York Jets. Mike McDaniel's offense was explosive in Miami last year, but the running game wasn't dynamic (particularly early in the season).

The hope is that an explosive second-year back like Pierce can provide the baseline for the Texans' offense.

As a rookie, Pierce displayed power and nimbleness to bounce off defenders. The back generated 939 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 220 carries in 13 games. Pierce led the Texans with 1,104 scrimmage yards in 2022 (fourth among rookies).

Those numbers would have been better with improved blocking. Pierce was hit at or behind the line of scrimmage on 118 of his 220 carries (53.6 percent) in 2022, per Pro Football Focus. He generated 38 forced missed tackles on such carries, second in the NFL behind Nick Chubb.

Pierce had 62 forced missed tackles on runs in 2022, fourth in the NFL, per PFF, behind only Josh Jacobs (90), Chubb (83) and Derrick Henry (69). However, each of those three RB had 300-plus carries in 2022. Pierce had 220. The rookie's 28.2 percent forced missed tackles rate last season led the NFL.

Combining power, vision and gymnast-like balance at contact, Pierce profiles as an ideal workhorse in Slowik's system.

Ryans believes production out of the backfield will help Stroud make strides as a rookie.

"I think the biggest thing is (for) the offense to get going, you have to be able to run the football," he said. "You have to be able to establish the run game, have to get tempo going early, whether it's (the) run game or having successful completions. Whatever it takes just to get your offense moving, and the run game definitely helps that."

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Melvin Gordon eager to prove he's 'still got it' with Ravens: 'I'm not ready to give my dream up right now'

Melvin Gordon is out to prove that he still belongs in the NFL. The two-time Pro Bowler inked a one-year contract in Baltimore ahead of training camp and has a preseason opportunity to show out.

news

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin on playing with 10 QBs in four years: 'I've never used it as a crutch'

Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin entered 2023 training camp breaking in yet another quarterback. In McLaurin's four seasons, he's played with 10 different starting QBs, but he doesn't bat an eye at the prospect of building chemistry with quarterback Sam Howell or veteran Jacoby Brissett.

news

WR Christian Kirk believes Jaguars can 'most definitely' have NFL's No. 1 offense

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk admits guarding against regression is a challenge, but one he and his teammates are up to, especially as they strive for higher marks when they embark on the defense of their AFC South title.

news

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 50-41: Kirk Cousins earns career-high ranking; Cooper Kupp drops

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Vikings QB Kirk Cousins from Nos. 50-41?

news

Buccaneers OLB Shaq Barrett on returning after daughter's death: 'It's a daily battle, a tough battle'

Barely three months removed from the tragic drowning death of his daughter, Shaquil Barrett is at training camp with the rest of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

news

49ers GM John Lynch on Nick Bosa's camp absence: 'I don't like not having one of our best players here'

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch addressed Nick Bosa's continued absence from training camp as the pass rusher awaits a new contract, stating he doesn't like "not having one of our best players here."

news

Broncos waive KJ Hamler with NFI designation after WR diagnosed with pericarditis

It's a bad Monday for the Denver wide receiver room. The Broncos waived WR KJ Hamler with a non-football illness designation, a move that came after Tim Patrick suffered an Achilles injury.

news

Broncos WR Tim Patrick believed to have suffered torn Achilles tendon

Tim Patrick's return has encountered an interruption. The Broncos receiver is believed to have torn his left Achilles tendon during practice Monday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported on Inside Training Camp Live.

news

Colts HC Shane Steichen on Jonathan Taylor: When medical staff clears him, he'll play

Colts head coach Shane Steichen declined to elaborate on Jonathan Taylor's status on the team after reporters surfaced Sunday that Indianapolis could place the star running back on the NFI list

news

'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey motivated for quick return; Bills' defense adjusting to change

The 2023 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More