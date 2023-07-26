Texans, RT Tytus Howard agree on three-year, $56 million contract extension

The Houston Texans have inked another offensive lineman long-term.
The Texans and right tackle Tytus Howard agreed to terms on a three-year, $56 million contract extension, which includes $36.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday, per sources informed of the pact.
ESPN first reported the news.
Howard has started 54 games for Houston over the past four seasons.
The 2019 first-round pick was slated to enter the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, set to earn $13.979 million in base salary. Now Howard is under contract through 2026, when he'll have a chance to hit the open market at the age of 30.
The $18.66 million new-money average puts Howard fourth among all right tackles in per-year pay and eighth among all tackles.
Earlier this spring, the Texans reached a three-year, $75 million contract with left tackle Laremy Tunsil, making him the highest-paid O-lineman at $25 million annually. Houston also extended right guard Shaq Mason to a three-year, $36 million extension in May. Now locking down Howard underscores the importance of Houston creating stability up front for rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud entering 2023 and beyond.