Texans, RT Tytus Howard agree on three-year, $56 million contract extension

Howard has started 54 games for Houston over the past four seasons.

The 2019 first-round pick was slated to enter the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, set to earn $13.979 million in base salary. Now Howard is under contract through 2026, when he'll have a chance to hit the open market at the age of 30.

The $18.66 million new-money average puts Howard fourth among all right tackles in per-year pay and eighth among all tackles.