Texans QB C.J. Stroud feels OTAs were 'good start,' but still aiming to 'do better' as camp approaches

The Houston Texans haven't anointed No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud the starter yet, but the rookie made strides during offseason workouts that should make that announcement fait accompli during training camp.
Stroud told Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 on Sunday that he's pleased with the process but not satisfied.
"I feel like I've done well," Stroud said. "(Organized team activities and minicamp) was something I wanted to just put my best in and just be a great leader as well as a great player, soak in the playbook, soak in coaching and be as best I can. I think that was a good start, a good routine to get into training camp and do better there."
Houston rotated Stroud and Davis Mills with the starters during OTAs and minicamp. New head coach DeMeco Ryans may continue the alternation early in training camp, but barring the wheels falling off, it's Stroud's job to lose. Eventually, during camp and preseason, that pronouncement will be made.
To prepare to hit the ground running in his rookie campaign, the Ohio State product has conducted extra throwing sessions at the University of Houston, which have included receivers Robert Woods and Tank Dell and tight end Dalton Schultz. Mills has also been part of the workouts.
"It was good, definitely just building chemistry trying to get timing down and trying to be as best we can so we can get to training camp and dominate," Stroud said. "That was the goal for that one to keep building and have a good offseason."
The young QB added that he, Dell and sixth-round rookie Xavier Hutchinson have spent a lot of time together this offseason.
"Yeah, we're together 24-7," Stroud said. "We're doing all the hard stuff together, all the good stuff and we're blessed enough to have a great rookie class. Those guys are at the forefront of that and we're going to do well."
The Texans selected Stroud to be the franchise quarterback they've been missing. Thus far, he fits the bill both on and off the field. The pressure only ramps up from here as Stroud attempts to turn Houston from perennial rebuilder to contender in the AFC South.