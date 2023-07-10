Texans QB C.J. Stroud feels OTAs were 'good start,' but still aiming to 'do better' as camp approaches

To prepare to hit the ground running in his rookie campaign, the Ohio State product has conducted extra throwing sessions at the University of Houston, which have included receivers Robert Woods and Tank Dell and tight end Dalton Schultz. Mills has also been part of the workouts.

"It was good, definitely just building chemistry trying to get timing down and trying to be as best we can so we can get to training camp and dominate," Stroud said. "That was the goal for that one to keep building and have a good offseason."

The young QB added that he, Dell and sixth-round rookie Xavier Hutchinson have spent a lot of time together this offseason.

"Yeah, we're together 24-7," Stroud said. "We're doing all the hard stuff together, all the good stuff and we're blessed enough to have a great rookie class. Those guys are at the forefront of that and we're going to do well."