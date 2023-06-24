Around the NFL

Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. 'seeing the whole field at a faster rate' heading into second year

Published: Jun 24, 2023 at 09:06 AM
Coral_Smith_1400x1000
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

When cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was drafted No. 3 overall by the Texans in the 2022 NFL Draft, his selection came with immediate pressure to perform, both to follow through on the expectations placed upon him by his high pick, and to be a defensive leader for a Houston team in the midst of a rebuild.

And to an extent, he made good on those expectations, putting together a strong first half of the season before injuries took him out of commission.

Now, the hope is that a year of NFL football under his belt and enhanced offseason training will lead to a 2023 season of healthy football and even more impactful defensive contributions. And so far, Stingley is seeing the difference both physically and mentally.

"Oh, I feel like I've improved and I'm seeing the whole field at a faster rate," Stingley Jr. said this week, via Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston.com. "I could kind of see it last year and in the years before that, but Year One to Year Two, you can see the pace a little bit more. Nothing's really unexpected. Nothing really catches you off-guard anymore. I mean, it's nice."

Related Links

Stingley's rookie year looked to be off to a promising start, as through his first nine games the 22-year-old collected 35 tackles, five passes defensed, an interception and a sack, not allowing a single touchdown pass. But at that point injuries got in the way, and a strained hamstring that never got better meant Stingley finished the season on injured reserve and missed almost half the season in total.

In his effort to come back stronger and build on that encouraging first effort, Stingley has devoted himself to conditioning this offseason, carefully building muscle to make himself more durable without sacrificing the quickness that defines his game.

"I put in a lot of work every day with (conditioning) coach Mike (Eubanks)," Stingley said. "I didn't even realize it until I started seeing everybody saying, 'You got big, you got swole.' Even when I was in high school, I always had muscle. It is a little different now."

Stingley will be expected to hold down the secondary for the Texans in 2023 alongside fellow 2022 pick safety Jalen Pitre, who started 17 games himself in 2022 and had 147 tackles and five interceptions. The pair helped Houston become the 10th-ranked passing defense last year, a bright spot amidst the team's overall struggles, and Stingley said the duo's bond is even stronger going into their sophomore seasons.

"I know with Jalen on my side, I can trust him," Stingley said. "He's going to do what he's going to do, and I'm sure he can trust me, too, to take care of my job. Everybody, we all trust each other. We're all communicating and we're making sure we're good from the front end to the back end."

The Texans will go into 2023 with the goal of getting out of the basement of the AFC South, and will be undertaking this effort behind an all new coaching staff led by DeMeco Ryans and young stars on both sides of the ball. With all of the changes afoot in Houston, a healthy and possibly even more dangerous Stingley will be a key piece for moving beyond 2022's three-win total.

Related Content

news

Vikings RB Alexander Mattison looking to 'maximize' new role

Ahead of a potential breakout season in 2023, Vikings RB Alexander Mattison said he's taking the appropriate measures this offseason to ensure he's ready for a featured role.

news

'Biggest honor' for Diana Flores to be recognized in Hall of Fame: Girls, women 'now can dream bigger than ever'

Though she's been bombarded by recognition, Team Mexico's Diana Flores becoming the first flag football player -- female or male -- to have artifacts in the Hall of Fame is a true honor.

news

James Cook confident he will be starting RB for Bills in 2023, hopes to emulate brother Dalvin Cook

Bills running back James Cook is walking, well, more like running into the new season with the confidence that he will be starting for Buffalo, while also setting goals that emulate the work of his older brother Dalvin Cook.

news

Former Jaguars DE Austen Lane set to make official UFC debut back in Jacksonville

Former Jaguars defensive end Austen Lane will return to action in Duval on Saturday. This time around, however, he'll be making his official Ultimate Fighting Championship debut when he toes the line with Justin Tafa in a heavyweight scrap on UFC on ABC 5.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, June 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Free-agent RB Dalvin Cook wants to 'help somebody win and get over the hump'

Dalvin Cook goes into detail about his mindset as a free agent and how he fits into one potential destination in Miami, where he says the Dolphins offense is an ideal scheme fit.

news

NFL owners meeting July 20 to potentially vote on Commanders sale

The NFL scheduled a special league meeting for July 20 in which owners will consider and potentially vote on the Washington Commanders' sale to a group led by Josh Harris, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

Bills extend contracts of coach Sean McDermott, general manager Brandon Beane through 2027

The Buffalo Bills on Friday announced head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane have signed contract extensions through the 2027 season.

news

Melvin Gordon still wants to play, but knows market is tough for running backs in 2023

Add Melvin Gordon to the list of running backs waiting out the market and hoping for a break. Gordon, 30, might not have many -- if any -- suitors in 2023. Still, though, the RB wants to give it another go, if a team will have him.

news

Chiefs' Travis Kelce responds to Ja'Marr Chase's trash talk: 'Don't you ever disrespect Pat Mahomes'

After Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes traded barbs last week, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce decided to join the fray this week in the latest episode of his New Heights podcast.

news

Niners TE George Kittle pleased with having 'problem of too many mouths to feed' on offense

49ers tight end George Kittle is very pleased to have too much superpower on offense. "It's really fun to be on a team that does have a problem of too many mouths to feed," Kittle said.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More