Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. 'seeing the whole field at a faster rate' heading into second year

Stingley's rookie year looked to be off to a promising start, as through his first nine games the 22-year-old collected 35 tackles, five passes defensed, an interception and a sack, not allowing a single touchdown pass. But at that point injuries got in the way, and a strained hamstring that never got better meant Stingley finished the season on injured reserve and missed almost half the season in total.

In his effort to come back stronger and build on that encouraging first effort, Stingley has devoted himself to conditioning this offseason, carefully building muscle to make himself more durable without sacrificing the quickness that defines his game.

"I put in a lot of work every day with (conditioning) coach Mike (Eubanks)," Stingley said. "I didn't even realize it until I started seeing everybody saying, 'You got big, you got swole.' Even when I was in high school, I always had muscle. It is a little different now."

Stingley will be expected to hold down the secondary for the Texans in 2023 alongside fellow 2022 pick safety Jalen Pitre, who started 17 games himself in 2022 and had 147 tackles and five interceptions. The pair helped Houston become the 10th-ranked passing defense last year, a bright spot amidst the team's overall struggles, and Stingley said the duo's bond is even stronger going into their sophomore seasons.

"I know with Jalen on my side, I can trust him," Stingley said. "He's going to do what he's going to do, and I'm sure he can trust me, too, to take care of my job. Everybody, we all trust each other. We're all communicating and we're making sure we're good from the front end to the back end."