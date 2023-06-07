Around the NFL

Texans' Dameon Pierce studying Christian McCaffrey in preparation for OC Bobby Slowik's 'RB friendly' offense

Published: Jun 06, 2023 at 08:10 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

Dameon Pierce made himself a well-known commodity amid a stellar rookie season in 2022, and the Texans running back is expecting a productive follow-up by virtue of Houston's rookie offensive coordinator in 2023.

Bobby Slowik was brought along by new Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans from San Francisco, where he was heavily involved in Kyle Shanahan's highly efficient offensive scheme the past few years.

Pierce, who described Slowik's offense as "running back friendly" at OTAs, has been studying 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey in preparation for being utilized more frequently through the air.

"Oh, the more ways I can get the ball, the better, baby. I love that. I love that," Pierce said Tuesday. "But, I've got a lot of great guys to look at. Most recently, probably Christian McCaffrey. He thrived last year in the league, in his offense he's just getting out of the backfield, getting in the flat, catching hitches or whatever the case may be. There's multiple ways to get a running back the ball."

Related Links

McCaffrey "exemplifies" Slowik's offense because of his ability to run routes out of the backfield, according to Pierce. Acquired by the Niners midway through last season, McCaffrey caught 52 balls for 464 yards and four touchdowns while adding 746 rushing yards and six more scores in 11 total games.

Pierce generated only 30 receptions for 164 yards and one TD last season through the air. Adding a passing threat to his bruising running style, which garnered 939 rushing yards in 13 games played, would make the 23-year-old all that more dangerous out of the backfield.

"I like the dynamic that coach Slo brings," Pierce said. "He likes to attack the defense in every way possible. If he sees a weakness, he's going to pull that thread until the whole ball of yarn comes loose. He's going to pick at the defense, he's going to put the defense in positions where they have to think, and not where they can react. He likes a lot of movement, he likes a lot of motions, he likes putting us out, you know what I'm saying?"

While it remains to be seen who will be throwing to Pierce as Davis Mills and rookie C.J. Stroud prepare for a training camp battle, Pierce is preparing himself to become a quarterback's best friend in Year 2.

"Dameon has been consistent all offseason," Ryans said Tuesday. "He's been here every day, he's been upbeat. He brings tremendous energy -- not only to our offense, but to our entire team. Always has a smile on his face, always working hard, improving on the little things that he has to work on. I'm excited for the season that he will have ahead of him."

Related Content

news

Nick Bosa 'pretty confident' he'll get a deal done with 49ers by start of training camp

San Francisco 49ers DE Nick Bosa spoke with reporters Tuesday and expressed the utmost confidence he'd get a deal done with the 49ers prior to or at the start of training camp.

news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) expected to be ready for start of training camp

Rest easy, Raider Nation: Jimmy Garoppolo is going to be just fine. Garoppolo, who underwent foot surgery this offseason, will be ready for the start of training camp, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

Dan Campbell: Jared Goff 'a better quarterback' with Lions than he was with Rams

Lions coach Dan Campbell thinks Jared Goff's 2022 success came as a result of Campbell's staff asking him to handle more than he did with the Rams, with whom he spent his first five NFL seasons.

news

Commanders DE Chase Young (knee) feels 'night and day' difference, not focused on lack of fifth-year option

Commanders DE Chase Young spoke to the media on Tuesday for the first time since Washington declined to exercise his fifth-year option earlier this offseason.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, June 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Ron Rivera not committed to Sam Howell as starter, happy with Commanders' QB competition

Ron Rivera made waves earlier this offseason when he stated second-year passer Sam Howell would start 2023 as the Commanders' top quarterback. How he'll finish remains far from certain.

news

Jets decide not to hold mandatory minicamps next week due to earlier training camp start date

The New York Jets have decided not to hold their mandatory minicamp next week, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed the decision during his press conference Tuesday, attributing the decision to the team's earlier training camp start date.

news

Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert working to 'get back to the dude I was' after disappointing rookie season

After a lack of confidence affected his ability to stand out in his rookie season, Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert has changed his mindset ahead of the 2023 season with hopes this will translate to catches.

news

Chargers coach Brandon Staley says contract negotiations with QB Justin Herbert are 'ongoing'

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley on Monday described contract negotiations with Herbert as "ongoing" ahead of the team's annual golf charity event.

news

President Joe Biden welcomes Super Bowl LVII champion Kansas City Chiefs to White House

President Joe Biden hosted the Super Bowl LVII champions at the White House in Washington DC on Monday, nearly four months following the Chiefs' thrilling 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in February.

news

Jerry Jones: Cowboys 'unlikely' to sign free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins

As soon as DeAndre Hopkins hit the free-agent market, the Cowboys were instantly added to the list of teams with whom Hopkins could sign. But Hopkins might not be as much of a guaranteed addition. Owner Jerry Jones said Monday that while the Cowboys "don't dismiss any possibility," it is "unlikely" Dallas will sign Hopkins.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More