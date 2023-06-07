Texans' Dameon Pierce studying Christian McCaffrey in preparation for OC Bobby Slowik's 'RB friendly' offense

McCaffrey "exemplifies" Slowik's offense because of his ability to run routes out of the backfield, according to Pierce. Acquired by the Niners midway through last season, McCaffrey caught 52 balls for 464 yards and four touchdowns while adding 746 rushing yards and six more scores in 11 total games.

Pierce generated only 30 receptions for 164 yards and one TD last season through the air. Adding a passing threat to his bruising running style, which garnered 939 rushing yards in 13 games played, would make the 23-year-old all that more dangerous out of the backfield.

"I like the dynamic that coach Slo brings," Pierce said. "He likes to attack the defense in every way possible. If he sees a weakness, he's going to pull that thread until the whole ball of yarn comes loose. He's going to pick at the defense, he's going to put the defense in positions where they have to think, and not where they can react. He likes a lot of movement, he likes a lot of motions, he likes putting us out, you know what I'm saying?"

While it remains to be seen who will be throwing to Pierce as Davis Mills and rookie C.J. Stroud prepare for a training camp battle, Pierce is preparing himself to become a quarterback's best friend in Year 2.