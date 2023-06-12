Texans to induct J.J. Watt into Ring of Honor during Week 4 game vs. Steelers

"We are so excited to have J.J. Watt join the Ring of Honor as our third member," the McNair family said in a statement. "Everybody knows how much J.J. means to our family, the Texans organization and the entire City of Houston. He is one of the most dominant players in NFL history and he created a unique and irreplaceable bond with our fans. J.J. has always kept a special place in Houston's heart and we're thrilled to welcome him back. On behalf of the entire organization, we can't wait to give J.J. and his family the celebration he deserves on October 1st."