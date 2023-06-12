Around the NFL

Texans to induct J.J. Watt into Ring of Honor during Week 4 game vs. Steelers

Published: Jun 12, 2023
Kevin Patra

J.J. Watt is headed back to Houston, where the Texans will enshrine No. 99 in their Ring of Honor.

The Texans announced Monday that Watt will officially be inducted into the Ring of Honor during the team's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 1.

"We are so excited to have J.J. Watt join the Ring of Honor as our third member," the McNair family said in a statement. "Everybody knows how much J.J. means to our family, the Texans organization and the entire City of Houston. He is one of the most dominant players in NFL history and he created a unique and irreplaceable bond with our fans. J.J. has always kept a special place in Houston's heart and we're thrilled to welcome him back. On behalf of the entire organization, we can't wait to give J.J. and his family the celebration he deserves on October 1st."

It's apropos for Houston to enshrine Watt into the ROH when the Texans host Pittsburgh. J.J.'s brother, T.J. Watt, is a star edge rusher for the Steelers. The third Watt brother, Derek, also played for the Steelers the past three seasons. Derek is currently a free agent.

The No. 11 overall pick by Houston in 2011, Watt played 128 regular season games for the Texans over 10 years. During his run, Watt earned three Defensive Player of the Year awards (2012, 2014-15), five Pro Bowl bids (2012-15, 2018) and five first-team All-Pro selections (2012-15, 2018). He compiled 101 sacks, 531 tackles, 25 forced fumbles and two interceptions for touchdowns. Watt retired this offseason after two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

Watt also earned the 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year award for his work in Houston in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, raising more than $41 million for those affected by the natural disaster.

Watt becomes the third member inducted into the Texans Ring of Honor, joining the late Robert C. McNair and receiver Andre Johnson.

