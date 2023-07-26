Giants sign LT Andrew Thomas to five-year, $117.5 million contract extension

With the 2020 No. 4 overall pick heading into Year 4 of his rookie contract, the Giants got out in front, locking up Thomas through 2029 rather than playing out this year and having the fifth-year option as leverage. Getting a deal done now should be advantageous for Big Blue as costs continue to rise from prime pass protectors.

Thomas struggled out of the gate as a rookie -- as most do -- but has developed into a force at left tackle. The 24-year-old was named a second-team All-Pro in 2022. He should be on a short list of first-team All-Pro candidates in 2023. He's that good.

Thomas' $23.5 million-per-year new-money average makes him the second-highest-paid left tackle in the NFL, behind only veteran Laremy Tunsil ($25 million per).

Locking down Thomas continues Giants general manager Joe Schoen's offseason box-checking. He inked Daniel Jones to a four-year, $140 million contract, signed Dexter Lawrence to a four-year, $90 million deal and figured out how to keep Saquon Barkley in New York for at least one more year (and report to camp on time). Now he locks up an ascending OT who is already one of the best at his position. Schoen is on a heater.