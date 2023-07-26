Around the NFL

Giants sign LT Andrew Thomas to five-year, $117.5 million contract extension

Published: Jul 26, 2023 at 08:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New York Giants continue to toss around money to crucial building blocks.

Big Blue and left tackle Andrew Thomas agreed to a five-year, $117.5 million extension, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday, per sources informed of the deal. The pact includes a whopping $67 million guaranteed, the most for an offensive lineman.

The team later confirmed the deal.

Related Links

With the 2020 No. 4 overall pick heading into Year 4 of his rookie contract, the Giants got out in front, locking up Thomas through 2029 rather than playing out this year and having the fifth-year option as leverage. Getting a deal done now should be advantageous for Big Blue as costs continue to rise from prime pass protectors.

Thomas struggled out of the gate as a rookie -- as most do -- but has developed into a force at left tackle. The 24-year-old was named a second-team All-Pro in 2022. He should be on a short list of first-team All-Pro candidates in 2023. He's that good.

Thomas' $23.5 million-per-year new-money average makes him the second-highest-paid left tackle in the NFL, behind only veteran Laremy Tunsil ($25 million per).

Locking down Thomas continues Giants general manager Joe Schoen's offseason box-checking. He inked Daniel Jones to a four-year, $140 million contract, signed Dexter Lawrence to a four-year, $90 million deal and figured out how to keep Saquon Barkley in New York for at least one more year (and report to camp on time). Now he locks up an ascending OT who is already one of the best at his position. Schoen is on a heater.

Now it's on coach Brian Daboll, the staff and players to build on their surprise 2022 results with a step forward in 2023.

Related Content

news

Jason Licht, Buccaneers 'hyper-focused' on QB competition between Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask

For the first time in Jason Licht's tenure as Buccaneers GM, the club will conduct a true QB battle. Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask are set to duel for the starting gig, which Licht noted Tuesday was the focal point of training camp.

news

Colts GM Chris Ballard on Jonathan Taylor contract: RB 'market is what the market is'

While Colts running back Jonathan Taylor sits out to start camp, his contract situation remains under scrutiny. The former NFL leading rusher has been one of the vocal players decrying the diminishing running back market.

news

Texans, RT Tytus Howard agree on three-year, $56 million contract extension

The Texans and right tackle Tytus Howard agree on a three-year, $56 million contract extension, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 90-81: Tua Tagovailoa among first three Dolphins on list

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa from Nos. 90-81?

news

Justin Herbert, Chargers agree to five-year, $262.5 million extension

Chargers QB Justin Herbert has signed a five-year, $262.5 million extension, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Ron Rivera excited to focus on football following Commanders sale, but has 'a lot to prove'

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera feels as relieved as he is energized by the start of a new era in the nation's capital following the sale of the Washington franchise.

news

Ex-Cowboys kicker Brett Maher signs with Broncos

Brett Maher's historic playoff meltdown wasn't enough to prevent him from getting a new job opportunity. The former cowboys kicker signed with the Broncos on Tuesday, per the league wire.

news

Cowboys agree to terms with CB Trevon Diggs on five-year, $97 million contract extension

The Cowboys have agreed to terms with cornerback Trevon Diggs on a five-year, $97 million extension that could become worth up to $104 million with incentives, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday.

news

Zack Martin not currently at Cowboys' camp; Jerry Jones 'urgent' to win Super Bowl with current group

Dallas Cowboys offensive guard Zack Martin, a member of the Madden "99 Club" and one of the best interior linemen in the NFL, hasn't shown up for the start of training camp as he seeks a new deal.

news

49ers say Brock Purdy (elbow) cleared; Nick Bosa not expected to practice before new contract

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (elbow) has been cleared for practice ahead of training camp, while defensive end Nick Bosa is not expected to be with the team at the start of camp as he seeks a new contract.

news

Matthew Slater: Last couple of seasons have not 'been fun' for Patriots

Longtime Patriots captain Matthew Slater acknowledged on Tuesday that the past few season have not "been fun," but Slater told reporters he feels the team is heading in the right direction as the 2023 season approaches.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More