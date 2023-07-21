Giants sign WR Cole Beasley, add James Robinson to RB room

The New Giants made two moves to bolster their offense on Friday, adding veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley to their deep pool and signing running back James Robinson amid their tense situation with star Saquon Barkley.
Beasley knows the system, having spent three seasons with Giants head coach Brian Daboll in Buffalo when Daboll was offensive coordinator.
Entering Year 12 in the NFL, Beasley spent his first seven seasons in Dallas, making his bones as a reliable slot target. He joined the Bills in 2019, starting 28 games over three seasons. Last year, Beasley signed in Tampa Bay for two games early in the season before briefly retiring. He then re-joined Buffalo for the stretch run and postseason.
In 11 years, Beasley has compiled 556 catches for 5,744 yards and 34 TDs.
The 34-year-old is an interesting addition to a Giants receiving corps that already enters with a glut of players who can line up in the slot. Beasley joins a wideout room that includes Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton, Parris Campbell, third-round pick Jalin Hyatt, Sterling Shepard, Wan’Dale Robinson, Jamison Crowder, Jeff Smith, Collin Johnson, David Sills V, Makai Polk, Kalil Pimpleton, Jaydon Mickens and undrafted free agent Bryce Ford-Wheaton. Shepard, Robinson, Campbell, Crowder and now Beasley have played the slot position.
The Robinson signing was announces shortly after the Beasley move on Friday.
The New England Patriots recently released the 24-year-old. Robinson, an undrafted free agent, smashed onto the scene with a 1,070-yard rushing rookie campaign in Jacksonville with 10 total TDs in 2020. However, he tore his Achilles in late December 2021 and hasn't been the same since.
Robinson played seven games for Jacksonville in 2022 before being traded to the New York Jets midseason.
Given that the Patriots parted ways with Robinson after inking him to an incentive-laden contract after the back reportedly looked slow in offseason workouts, the addition to the backfield is a flier for the Giants.
With Barkley likely sitting out at least part of camp after sides couldn't come to a long-term contract before the franchise-tag deadline, Robinson adds another veteran to the mix for camp and the preseason. He joins Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell, fifth-round pick Eric Gray and Jashaun Corbin in the Big Blue backfield.