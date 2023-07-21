Giants sign WR Cole Beasley, add James Robinson to RB room

Entering Year 12 in the NFL, Beasley spent his first seven seasons in Dallas, making his bones as a reliable slot target. He joined the Bills in 2019, starting 28 games over three seasons. Last year, Beasley signed in Tampa Bay for two games early in the season before briefly retiring. He then re-joined Buffalo for the stretch run and postseason.

In 11 years, Beasley has compiled 556 catches for 5,744 yards and 34 TDs.

The Robinson signing was announces shortly after the Beasley move on Friday.

The New England Patriots recently released the 24-year-old. Robinson, an undrafted free agent, smashed onto the scene with a 1,070-yard rushing rookie campaign in Jacksonville with 10 total TDs in 2020. However, he tore his Achilles in late December 2021 and hasn't been the same since.

Robinson played seven games for Jacksonville in 2022 before being traded to the New York Jets midseason.

Given that the Patriots parted ways with Robinson after inking him to an incentive-laden contract after the back reportedly looked slow in offseason workouts, the addition to the backfield is a flier for the Giants.