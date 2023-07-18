Around the NFL

Giants place LB Jarrad Davis (knee) on injured reserve, ending his 2023 season

Published: Jul 18, 2023 at 05:45 PM
With rookies starting to take the field at New York Giants training camp, one veteran defender will be missing.

On Tuesday, the Giants placed linebacker Jarrad Davis (knee) on injured reserve, ending his 2023 season.

Davis, a first-round pick by the Detroit Lions in 2017, was signed off the Lions' practice squad last year and started in one regular season game for New York. Davis started in the Giants' two playoff games, recording seven combined tackles and one QB hit.

In Davis' six-year career, he has started in 51 games with 11 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, 24 QB hits, seven forced fumbles and one interception.

New York will now lean on LBs Kayvon Thibodeaux, Bobby Okereke, Darrian Beavers and Azeez Ojulari to fill in Davis' absence this season.

