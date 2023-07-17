Saquon Barkley, Giants unable to reach long-term contract ahead of franchise tag deadline

The Giants can franchise tag Barkley again in 2024 for a 120% increase on his 2023 contract. Back-to-back franchise tags on the RB would run New York $22.2 million over two seasons.

With the window closed on a multi-year deal, the question pivots to when Barkley could report. Having not signed the tender, he's not currently under contract, therefore, not subject to fines for skipping training camp, which begins July 25.

Last month, the 26-year-old did not rule out the possibility he'd consider sitting out the 2023 season without a long-term deal, noting it's a "conversation" to be had once the deadline passed. The last player to sit out an entire season was Le'Veon Bell in 2018.

Barkley could also decide to skip the season's start and report later to avoid missing the entire campaign.

The Giants made Barkley the No. 2 overall pick in 2018 under then-general manager Dave Gettleman. The running back got off to a hot start, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year after generating 2,028 scrimmage yards and 15 touchdowns. He backed that up with another 1,000-yard rushing campaign in 2019 despite playing just 13 games.

Then injuries derailed the train.

Barkley played just two games in 2020 before suffering a torn ACL. He didn't look like himself in his return in 2021, rushing for 593 yards on 162 carries with two TDs in 13 games.

Last season, the star RB got back on track, rushing for 1,312 yards and 10 TDs on 295 carries as the focal point of Big Blue's playoff run. With his burst back, Barkley finished fourth in the NFL in rushing yards and tied for the team lead with 57 catches.