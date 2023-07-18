Around the NFL

Rookies from nine NFL teams report to training camp today

Published: Jul 18, 2023 at 08:18 AM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

The real ramp-up to the 2023 NFL season officially begins today.

Training camp opens Tuesday for the rookies of nine NFL teams -- the Bills, Chargers, Chiefs, Dolphins, Falcons, 49ers, Giants, Ravens and Saints -- marking the first group of players to report.

That means budding stars such as Atlanta running back Bijan Robinson and Los Angeles wideout Quentin Johnston will be reporting to their respective teams.

Rookies from eight of the teams reporting today will have a full week to get acclimated to what's expected of them at their first pro camp before veterans arrive.

The Chiefs, however, will open their doors to vets on July 22 as they mount their Super Bowl defense.

As participants in this preseason's Hall of Fame Game, the Jets will be the first team to fully report on July 19 -- although perhaps they're also invoking the spirit of Ricky Bobby, given the club's championship aspirations following a blockbuster offseason.

All training camps open, with both rookies and veterans, by July 26.

NFL Network and NFL+ will celebrate the kickoff of training camp by providing coverage of all 32 teams' practices during Back Together Weekend on July 29 and 30.

