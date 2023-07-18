Rookies from nine NFL teams report to training camp today

Rookies from eight of the teams reporting today will have a full week to get acclimated to what's expected of them at their first pro camp before veterans arrive.

The Chiefs, however, will open their doors to vets on July 22 as they mount their Super Bowl defense.

As participants in this preseason's Hall of Fame Game, the Jets will be the first team to fully report on July 19 -- although perhaps they're also invoking the spirit of Ricky Bobby, given the club's championship aspirations following a blockbuster offseason.

All training camps open, with both rookies and veterans, by July 26.