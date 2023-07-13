Training Camp: Back Together Weekend on NFL Network

For a third consecutive year, all 32 NFL teams will kick off Training Camp by holding practices with club-led fan events and NFL Network and NFL+ will provide complete coverage of all the action. New this year for the start of Training Camp, celebrations will expand to two days - Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30 - becoming Training Camp: Back Together Weekend Presented by YouTube.

Starting at 9:00 AM ET on July 29, NFL Network provides 12 hours of LIVE Training Camp: Back Together Weekend coverage with 50+ on-air talent as teams across the league hit the field. NFL Network's continuing coverage of Training Camp - Inside Training Camp Presented by Old Spice – will air through Wednesday, August 9 providing eight hours of live coverage beginning each day at 10:00 AM ET. Visit @NFLMedia for further details.

From 9:00 AM ET till 2:00 PM ET on July 30, NFL+ provides exclusive first looks from around the league. NFL Total Access will conclude with coverage from 6:00 PM ET to 8:00 PM ET.

Training Camp: Back Together Weekend coverage on NFL Network and NFL+ will feature NFL Films-produced wired sound and mic'd up moments of players and coaches from the day's events, bringing fans and viewers closer to the action.

For Training Camp: Back Together Weekend, ESPN will also provide five hours of television coverage. The day begins with a three-hour live edition of NFL Live at 9:00 AM ET on ESPN before a second, two-hour edition airs at 1:00 PM ET on ABC. Further details will be announced.

As the new exclusive home of NFL Sunday Ticket, YouTube is sponsoring this year's Back Together Weekend for the first time. NFL Sunday Ticket gives fans access to all live out-of-market games on Sunday afternoon throughout the regular season and is available to purchase via YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels.