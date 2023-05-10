Texans signing OG Shaq Mason to three-year, $36 million extension

The Texans apparently had bigger plans for Shaq Mason after the team traded for the veteran guard this offseason.

Houston is signing Mason to a three-year, $36 million contract extension that includes $22 million in total guarantees, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per Mason's agent Deryk Gilmore.

Mason, who was acquired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a late-round pick swap in March, is part of Nick Caserio's plan to upgrade Houston's offensive line as it enters a transformative era with a rookie head coach and a rookie quarterback. Mason joins an O-line anchored by tackles Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard.

Caserio also ensured Tunsil would remain a Texan for the DeMeco Ryans era after signing the All-Pro tackle to a three-year, $75 million extension this offseason. A little more than a month later, Caserio selected quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Mason started all 17 games for Tampa last season and was the Bucs' most reliable interior O-lineman amid an injury-riddled campaign. The 29-year-old Mason spent his first seven seasons with New England, where he earned a starting role as a rookie and retained that job before getting traded to Tampa for Tom Brady's last hoorah.