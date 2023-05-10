Around the NFL

Texans signing OG Shaq Mason to three-year, $36 million extension

Published: May 10, 2023 at 05:53 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

The Texans apparently had bigger plans for Shaq Mason after the team traded for the veteran guard this offseason.

Houston is signing Mason to a three-year, $36 million contract extension that includes $22 million in total guarantees, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per Mason's agent Deryk Gilmore.

Mason, who was acquired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a late-round pick swap in March, is part of Nick Caserio's plan to upgrade Houston's offensive line as it enters a transformative era with a rookie head coach and a rookie quarterback. Mason joins an O-line anchored by tackles Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard.

Caserio also ensured Tunsil would remain a Texan for the DeMeco Ryans era after signing the All-Pro tackle to a three-year, $75 million extension this offseason. A little more than a month later, Caserio selected quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Mason started all 17 games for Tampa last season and was the Bucs' most reliable interior O-lineman amid an injury-riddled campaign. The 29-year-old Mason spent his first seven seasons with New England, where he earned a starting role as a rookie and retained that job before getting traded to Tampa for Tom Brady's last hoorah.

Caserio, who used a fourth-round pick in 2015 on Mason when he was with New England, is apparently more than comfortable with paying a sizable contract for a Mason's trustworthy play.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl-champion Chiefs to visit White House on June 5

The Kansas City Chiefs are continuing their Super Bowl LVII celebration as they are set to visit President Joe Biden at the White House on June 5.

news

Aaron Donald admits 2023 will 'be different' but is ready to lead Rams back to prominence

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald says the 2023 season will "be different" with the departures of former teammates Jalen Ramsey, Bobby Wagner and Leonard Floyd.

news

Jordan Love admits time spent behind Aaron Rodgers was difficult, but 'grateful' for experience

Packers quarterback Jordan Love took to the podium Wednesday to speak with reporters as Green Bay's newly minted QB1. He admitted his time spent behind Aaron Rodgers wasn't the easiest.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, May 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Foster Moreau signing three-year, $12M contract with Saints

Foster Moreau is signing a three-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Moreau's contract is worth $12 million, including $8 million in guaranteed money, per Rapoport.

news

Bucs OC Dave Canales won't rush decision between Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask as starting QB

Entering his first season as Buccaneers OC, Dave Canales hopes for a healthy and long competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask this summer to determine a starting quarterback.

news

Chargers GM Tom Telesco says 'nothing's changed' with Austin Ekeler: Still 'no interest of trading him'

The Chargers granted Austin Ekeler permission in March to seek out a trade, but general manager Tom Telesco said this week that there's been no movement on a new contract and the club never intended to trade the RB.

news

Lions coach Dan Campbell doesn't expect QB Hendon Hooker to play for 'a long time'

The Lions drafted QB Hendon Hooker in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft to give themselves future options at the position. However, coach Dan Campbell doesn't expect Hooker to play much, if at all, during his rookie campaign.

news

2023 NFL Schedule release: Dolphins-Jets, Giants-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs matchups announced

While the complete 2023 NFL regular-season schedule will be announced Thursday night, the league is revealing a handful of select matchups on Wednesday, like Giants-Eagles on Christmas Day and Bengals-Chiefs on New Year's Eve.

news

Will Cowboys' Tyler Smith play guard or tackle? 'Just tell me where to go, and I'll go'

One big question emanating from the Dallas Cowboys is who will begin the season at left guard? Well, Tyler Smith doesn't have a preference of where he'll start the season: "I'm like, 'Just tell me where to go, and I'll go.'"

news

NFL announces five games for 2023 International Series

The National Football League has announced the opponents, dates, and locations for the five International Games to be played in 2023 in London and Frankfurt, Germany.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More