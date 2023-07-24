Texans, QB C.J. Stroud agree to terms on rookie contract with upfront $23.38M signing bonus

Stroud's rookie deal includes a $23.38 million signing bonus that he will receive upfront, which is a first for Houston, per Rapoport and Pelissero.

Selected by the Texans with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Stroud posted 8,123 yards and 85 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions in two seasons as a starter at Ohio State, winning back-to-back Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year honors and finishing his final year as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

With ideal size (6-foot-3, 214 pounds), a distinct awareness in the pocket and a lively arm, Stroud figures to be in position for the Texans' starting QB role as a rookie with Davis Mills and journeyman Case Keenum on the roster. Mills has started 26 games for Houston the past two seasons, compiling a 33:25 touchdown-to-interception ratio and generating a 5-19-1 record.