Texans, QB C.J. Stroud agree to terms on rookie contract with upfront $23.38M signing bonus

Houston has its franchise quarterback under contract.
The Texans and C.J. Stroud have agreed to terms on a four-year, $36.3 million fully guaranteed rookie contract, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per a source.
Stroud's rookie deal includes a $23.38 million signing bonus that he will receive upfront, which is a first for Houston, per Rapoport and Pelissero.
Selected by the Texans with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Stroud posted 8,123 yards and 85 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions in two seasons as a starter at Ohio State, winning back-to-back Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year honors and finishing his final year as a Heisman Trophy finalist.
With ideal size (6-foot-3, 214 pounds), a distinct awareness in the pocket and a lively arm, Stroud figures to be in position for the Texans' starting QB role as a rookie with Davis Mills and journeyman Case Keenum on the roster. Mills has started 26 games for Houston the past two seasons, compiling a 33:25 touchdown-to-interception ratio and generating a 5-19-1 record.
Houston, of course, enters a new era in 2023 with the offseason hiring of DeMeco Ryans along with the selection of Stroud. It's all set to begin on July 25 when Texans rookie and veterans report to training camp.