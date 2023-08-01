Fantasy football 2023: RB rankings and tiers

The Seahawks need to get back to running the football. However, I'd rather not spend for Kenneth Walker III; instead, I'd take a run at Zach Charbonnet. Both players are dealing with injuries as of this writing, but Pete Carroll noted the team is being cautious with them. ... I want one of the Dolphins' running backs to be the guy. It probably won't happen, but De’Von Achane has the ability to be a three-down back. ... Evan Hull is quickly rising in my rankings. He led Northwestern in rushing last season, but he was also second on the team with 55 receptions. He needs to work on his pass protection in order to really cement his role on offense. But he's currently one of the few healthy running backs in Colts camp and is worth reaching for. ... I mean, it's easy to think Jamaal Williams will have some touchdown regression this year after he led the league with 17 rushing TDs last season. So, that's exactly what I think will happen. Sometimes, the easy way is the way.