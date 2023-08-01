Fantasy Football

Fantasy football 2023: RB rankings and tiers

Published: Aug 01, 2023 at 10:01 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

Welcome to the 2023 NFL fantasy football season. I'm taking our traditional fantasy rankings one step further and arranging them into tiers to help prepare you to dominate your drafts. Tiers give you a better idea of player values and will allow you to construct a more well-rounded roster.

This format also gives me cover for when, say, you get heated about Justin Fields being ranked ahead of Jalen Hurts. I can be all, "Hey, they are in the same tier." Seriously, the value is similar. I'll die on this hill. But enough about that. Let's continue with running backs!

Related Links

Tier 1

Rank
1
Christian McCaffrey
Christian McCaffrey
San Francisco 49ers


Rank
2
Saquon Barkley
Saquon Barkley
New York Giants


Rank
3
Austin Ekeler
Austin Ekeler
Los Angeles Chargers


We should finally put the injury-prone label to rest when it comes to Christian McCaffrey. He's averaged 18-plus fantasy points per game in five consecutive seasons, and he's started 16 games in three of the past five seasons. He looked like he was built for the 49ers' offense after San Francisco acquired him last October. ... Saquon Barkley signed his one-year deal and is in camp, so you have no reason to stay away from him this season. Barkley led the Giants in targets in 2022, and I expect him to do so again in 2023, even with the addition of tight end Darren Waller. ... Austin Ekeler has been a top-four fantasy back in three of the last four seasons. He was the RB1 last year.

Tier 2

Rank
4
Nick Chubb
Nick Chubb
Cleveland Browns


Rank
5
Derrick Henry
Derrick Henry
Tennessee Titans

Rank
6
Bijan Robinson
Bijan Robinson
Atlanta Falcons
Rank
7
Jonathan Taylor
Jonathan Taylor
Indianapolis Colts

Rank
8
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rhamondre Stevenson
New England Patriots


Rank
9
Tony Pollard
Tony Pollard
Dallas Cowboys


Rank
10
Josh Jacobs
Josh Jacobs
Las Vegas Raiders

.

Nick Chubb accounted for 28.5 percent of the Browns' scrimmage yards in 2022 (fourth highest in the NFL). Imagine what he could do if he started getting more targets. ... Derrick Henry was a top-four fantasy running back in points per game in each of the last four seasons. ... There is a lot of buzz around Bijan Robinson. I understand it. I love shiny new things, as well. And he has a lot of tools. His camp videos are already blowing up. ... Jonathan Taylor is currently on the PUP list and has requested a trade. But let's not forget what happened with Danielle Hunter. I had decided Hunter -- who attracted trade interest this offseason -- was going to the Bears a few days ago, and then he signed a new deal with the Vikings. Colts owner Jim Irsay has said the team is not trading Taylor. So, I'm not panicking here with Taylor. But as always, keep an eye on the situation. ... It's worth monitoring the Patriots and Rhamondre Stevenson, too. If they don't sign another running back, we're good. ... Josh Jacobs, the league's leading rusher last season, is on the bottom of Tier 2. He and the Raiders failed to work out a multi-year deal prior to the July 17 deadline for franchise-tagged players, and he has not reported to training camp. He will be trending down if he doesn't join the team soon.

Tier 3

Rank
11
Joe Mixon
Joe Mixon
Cincinnati Bengals


Rank
12
Breece Hall
Breece Hall
New York Jets


Rank
13
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Detroit Lions
Rank
14
Travis Etienne
Travis Etienne
Jacksonville Jaguars


Rank
15
Najee Harris
Najee Harris
Pittsburgh Steelers


Rank
16
Miles Sanders
Miles Sanders
Carolina Panthers


Rank
17
Dameon Pierce
Dameon Pierce
Houston Texans


Rank
18
Aaron Jones
Aaron Jones
Green Bay Packers


Rank
19
Alexander Mattison
Alexander Mattison
Minnesota Vikings
Rank
20
James Conner
James Conner
Arizona Cardinals


I'm really intrigued by what Jahmyr Gibbs will bring to the Lions' offense. I wasn't sure about it on draft night, but I could really see him being the third-most targeted player on the team. ... Dameon Pierce gained 1,104 yards from scrimmage in 13 games last season, but it will be huge if new Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik can help him become a bigger factor in the receiving game (30 catches for 165 yards in 2022). ... Alexander Mattison has been great when starting in place of Dalvin Cook during his career, averaging 129.5 scrimmage yards per game in his four starts since 2021 (most scrimmage yards per game as a starter in the NFL over that span among those with a minimum of four starts). I know those starts came when Mike Zimmer was head coach, but I'm a big believer in Kevin O'Connell's offense, which will be leaning on Mattison to replace Cook this year. ... James Conner averaged 15.4 fantasy points per game last season, the ninth most among running backs. He's a great option for WR-heavy fantasy teams.

Tier 4

Rank
21
Javonte Williams
Javonte Williams
Denver Broncos


Rank
22
J.K. Dobbins
J.K. Dobbins
Baltimore Ravens


Rank
23
Alvin Kamara
Alvin Kamara
New Orleans Saints


Rank
24
Brian Robinson
Brian Robinson
Washington Commanders


Rank
25
Cam Akers
Cam Akers
Los Angeles Rams


Rank
26
D'Andre Swift
D'Andre Swift
Philadelphia Eagles


Rank
27
Kenneth Walker III
Kenneth Walker III
Seattle Seahawks


Rank
28
Rachaad White
Rachaad White
Tampa Bay Buccaneers


Rank
29
Khalil Herbert
Khalil Herbert
Chicago Bears


Rank
30
David Montgomery
David Montgomery
Detroit Lions


Rank
31
Dalvin Cook
Dalvin Cook
Free agent
Rank
32
Isiah Pacheco
Isiah Pacheco
Kansas City Chiefs


One of the biggest things to monitor in camp is the return of Javonte Williams from the ACL tear that ended his 2022 season in Week 4. Williams in Sean Payton's offense? I like the potential of that pairing. ... Brian Robinson posted 100-plus scrimmage yards in three of his last five games. And remember, Washington has a new offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy. ... I'm a sucker for how players finish. Cam Akers scored six rushing touchdowns over his last six games. And he averaged 20.7 fantasy points per game during the fantasy playoffs (fifth among RBs). Maybe this is the year for him. ... Khalil Herbert has a chance to win the Bears' starting gig, but you'll want to cuff him with D’Onta Foreman or Roschon Johnson, the latter being the player I would prefer.

Tier 5

Rank
33
Zach Charbonnet
Zach Charbonnet
Seattle Seahawks
Rank
34
James Cook
James Cook
Buffalo Bills
Rank
35
Antonio Gibson
Antonio Gibson
Washington Commanders


Rank
36
De'Von Achane
De'Von Achane
Miami Dolphins
Rank
37
Kenneth Gainwell
Kenneth Gainwell
Philadelphia Eagles
Rank
38
AJ Dillon
AJ Dillon
Green Bay Packers


Rank
39
Samaje Perine
Samaje Perine
Denver Broncos


Rank
40
Kendre Miller
Kendre Miller
New Orleans Saints
Rank
41
Evan Hull
Evan Hull
Indianapolis Colts
Rank
42
Jerick McKinnon
Jerick McKinnon
Kansas City Chiefs
Rank
43
D'Onta Foreman
D'Onta Foreman
Chicago Bears


Rank
44
Rashaad Penny
Rashaad Penny
Philadelphia Eagles


Rank
45
Jaylen Warren
Jaylen Warren
Pittsburgh Steelers
Rank
46
Devin Singletary
Devin Singletary
Houston Texans


Rank
47
Damien Harris
Damien Harris
Buffalo Bills


Rank
48
Elijah Mitchell
Elijah Mitchell
San Francisco 49ers


Rank
49
Raheem Mostert
Raheem Mostert
Miami Dolphins


Rank
50
Jeff Wilson
Jeff Wilson
Miami Dolphins


Rank
51
Tyler Allgeier
Tyler Allgeier
Atlanta Falcons


Rank
52
Jamaal Williams
Jamaal Williams
New Orleans Saints


The Seahawks need to get back to running the football. However, I'd rather not spend for Kenneth Walker III; instead, I'd take a run at Zach Charbonnet. Both players are dealing with injuries as of this writing, but Pete Carroll noted the team is being cautious with them. ... I want one of the Dolphins' running backs to be the guy. It probably won't happen, but De’Von Achane has the ability to be a three-down back. ... Evan Hull is quickly rising in my rankings. He led Northwestern in rushing last season, but he was also second on the team with 55 receptions. He needs to work on his pass protection in order to really cement his role on offense. But he's currently one of the few healthy running backs in Colts camp and is worth reaching for. ... I mean, it's easy to think Jamaal Williams will have some touchdown regression this year after he led the league with 17 rushing TDs last season. So, that's exactly what I think will happen. Sometimes, the easy way is the way.

Tier 6

Rank
53
Tank Bigsby
Tank Bigsby
Jacksonville Jaguars
Rank
54
Zamir White
Zamir White
Las Vegas Raiders
Rank
55
Roschon Johnson
Roschon Johnson
Chicago Bears
Rank
56
Gus Edwards
Gus Edwards
Baltimore Ravens


Rank
57
Michael Carter
Michael Carter
New York Jets


Rank
58
Tyjae Spears
Tyjae Spears
Tennessee Titans
Rank
59
Cordarrelle Patterson
Cordarrelle Patterson
Atlanta Falcons


Rank
60
Chuba Hubbard
Chuba Hubbard
Carolina Panthers


Rank
61
Jerome Ford
Jerome Ford
Cleveland Browns
Rank
62
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Kansas City Chiefs


Rank
63
Chase Brown
Chase Brown
Cincinnati Bengals

Travis Etienne didn't catch a ton of passes last season (35 total) -- but it seems like most people believe that he did. Tank Bigsby could play a big role as a pass-catcher for Jacksonville. ... Zamir White takes on a more prominent place in fantasy football as the situation with Josh Jacobs plays out. ... Call me biased -- it doesn't bother me -- but Roschon Johnson needs to be rostered.

Tier 7

Rank
64
Ezekiel Elliott
Ezekiel Elliott
Free agent


Rank
65
Leonard Fournette
Leonard Fournette
Free agent


Rank
66
Kareem Hunt
Kareem Hunt
Free agent
Rank
67
Isaiah Spiller
Isaiah Spiller
Los Angeles Chargers
Rank
68
Joshua Kelley
Joshua Kelley
Los Angeles Chargers


Rank
69
Zach Evans
Zach Evans
Los Angeles Rams
Rank
70
Pierre Strong
Pierre Strong
New England Patriots
Rank
71
Chase Edmonds
Chase Edmonds
Tampa Bay Buccaneers


Rank
72
Ty Chandler
Ty Chandler
Minnesota Vikings
Rank
73
Kyren Williams
Kyren Williams
Los Angeles Rams
Rank
74
Chris Evans
Chris Evans
Cincinnati Bengals

There's a glut of veterans here, with free agents Ezekiel Elliott, Leonard Fournette and Kareem Hunt leading off Tier 7. I don't feel great about any of them in fantasy this year unless an unforeseen opportunity presents itself due to injury.

Tier 8

Rank
75
Keaontay Ingram
Keaontay Ingram
Arizona Cardinals
Rank
76
Israel Abanikanda
Israel Abanikanda
New York Jets
Rank
77
Melvin Gordon
Melvin Gordon
Baltimore Ravens


Rank
78
Boston Scott
Boston Scott
Philadelphia Eagles


Rank
79
Jordan Mason
Jordan Mason
San Francisco 49ers
Rank
80
DeWayne McBride
DeWayne McBride
Minnesota Vikings
Rank
81
D'Ernest Johnson
D'Ernest Johnson
Jacksonville Jaguars
Rank
82
Sean Tucker
Sean Tucker
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Rank
83
Deuce Vaughn
Deuce Vaughn
Dallas Cowboys
Rank
84
Ty Davis-Price
Ty Davis-Price
San Francisco 49ers
Rank
85
Malik Davis
Malik Davis
Dallas Cowboys
Rank
86
Matt Breida
Matt Breida
New York Giants


Rank
87
Bam Knight
Bam Knight
New York Jets


Rank
88
JaMycal Hasty
JaMycal Hasty
Jacksonville Jaguars
Rank
89
Latavius Murray
Latavius Murray
Buffalo Bills


Rank
90
Ronald Jones
Ronald Jones
Dallas Cowboys
Rank
91
James Robinson
James Robinson
New York Giants


Rank
92
Hassan Haskins
Hassan Haskins
Tennessee Titans


Rank
93
Ke'Shawn Vaughn
Ke'Shawn Vaughn
Tampa Bay Buccaneers


Rank
94
Eric Gray
Eric Gray
New York Giants


Rank
95
Deneric Prince
Deneric Prince
Kansas City Chiefs


Rank
96
Craig Reynolds
Craig Reynolds
Detroit Lions


Rank
97
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Washington Commanders


Rank
98
Kevin Harris
Kevin Harris
New England Patriots


Rank
99
Keaton Mitchell
Keaton Mitchell
Baltimore Ravens


Rank
100
Zack Moss
Zack Moss
Indianapolis Colts


Ronald Jones has been suspended for the first two games of the regular season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. ... I'll be keeping an eye on Keaton Mitchell in Ravens camp in the coming weeks. He might be one of those guys who plays special teams before he gets a chance on offense. But he's worth monitoring. ... Zack Moss broke his arm in practice and is expected to miss about six weeks, per NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo.

Related Content

news

Fantasy football 2023: QB rankings and tiers

The 2023 NFL fantasy football season is upon us. Fantasy guru Adam Rank is here to help you prepare for your drafts by revealing his quarterback rankings and tiers.

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: NFL Draft Fantasy Review Spectacular

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio discuss the biggest news from around the league such as the recently announced NFL international games and breaking down what went down during the draft, and what it could mean for your fantasy team.

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Matt Okada returns! (aka The Receiving End)

Marcas Grant is joined this week by special guest Matt Okada for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast.

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Emory Hunt returns! (AKA fantasy draft game plan)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast.

news

Michael F. Florio's 2022 fantasy football: Top 12 tight ends

Michael F. Florio's 2022 fantasy football: Top 12 tight ends

news

Michael F. Florio's 2022 fantasy football: Impact of Russell Wilson to Broncos

Russell Wilson is heading to the Broncos. It's a trade that changed the landscape for Seattle, Denver and the fantasy world, Michael F. Florio writes.

news

Michael F. Florio's 2022 fantasy football: Top 12 wide receivers

Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams and Ja'Marr Chase were fantasy darlings in 2021. Can they replicate their success next season? Michael F. Florio ranks the top 12 wide receivers for 2022.

news

Michael F. Florio's 2022 fantasy football: Top 12 RBs

Michael F. Florio ranks the top 12 running backs for 2022.

news

Michael F. Florio's 2022 fantasy football: Top 12 QBs

Michael F. Florio ranks the top 12 quarterbacks for 2022.

news

NFL fantasy football: Michael F. Florio's players to buy back in on in 2022

Michael F. Florio shares which players he thinks are worth rostering in fantasy football next season.

news

Michael F. Florio's 2021 fantasy football numbers to know

Michael F. Florio takes a look at a whole lot of fantasy football numbers from the 2021 season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More