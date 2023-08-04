Fantasy Football

Fantasy football 2023: Kicker rankings and tiers

Published: Aug 04, 2023 at 10:36 AM
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

Welcome to the 2023 NFL fantasy football season. I'm taking our traditional fantasy rankings one step further and arranging them into tiers to help prepare you to dominate your drafts. Tiers give you a better idea of player values and will allow you to construct a more well-rounded roster.

This format also gives me cover for when, say, you get heated about Justin Fields being ranked ahead of Jalen Hurts. I can be all, "Hey, they are in the same tier." Seriously, the value is similar. I'll die on this hill. But enough about that. Let's continue with kickers!

I know kickers and defenses are the two most maligned positions in fantasy football. A lot of you will stream both, or worse, try to regulate them out of fantasy altogether. But here are some tiers for those of you who see the value in these positions and want to take advantage of it this year.

Tier 1

Rank
1
Justin Tucker
Justin Tucker
Baltimore Ravens
Rank
2
Younghoe Koo
Younghoe Koo
Atlanta Falcons
Rank
3
Harrison Butker
Harrison Butker
Kansas City Chiefs
Rank
4
Evan McPherson
Evan McPherson
Cincinnati Bengals
Rank
5
Tyler Bass
Tyler Bass
Buffalo Bills
Rank
6
Jake Elliott
Jake Elliott
Philadelphia Eagles

You want kickers on good offenses, or at the very least guys who never miss. Justin Tucker qualifies for both. ... Younghoe Koo has converted more than 90 percent of his field goals since joining the Falcons in 2019, and Atlanta's offense could be more explosive this year. ... The Chiefs are going to score a lot of points. Harrison Butker is pretty consistent, although he is coming off a down year and missed four games last season with an ankle injury. ... Evan McPherson, Tyler Bass and Jake Elliott are great kickers in great offenses. It's fairly self-explanatory.

Tier 2

Rank
7
Daniel Carlson
Daniel Carlson
Las Vegas Raiders
Rank
8
Jason Sanders
Jason Sanders
Miami Dolphins
Rank
9
Brandon McManus
Brandon McManus
Jacksonville Jaguars
Rank
10
Graham Gano
Graham Gano
New York Giants
Rank
11
Greg Joseph
Greg Joseph
Minnesota Vikings

Daniel Carlson is interesting. He was so great last season. Josh Jacobs' absence from training camp and the fact that Jimmy Garoppolo is coming back from a foot injury has me scared just a bit about Las Vegas, but that could mean more field goal attempts (instead of extra point attempts) for Carlson.

Tier 3

Rank
12
Jake Moody
Jake Moody
San Francisco 49ers
Rank
13
Jason Myers
Jason Myers
Seattle Seahawks
Rank
14
Wil Lutz
Wil Lutz
New Orleans Saints
Rank
15
Cairo Santos
Cairo Santos
Chicago Bears
Rank
16
Greg Zuerlein
Greg Zuerlein
New York Jets
Rank
17
Chris Boswell
Chris Boswell
Pittsburgh Steelers
Rank
18
Riley Patterson
Riley Patterson
Detroit Lions
Rank
19
Cameron Dicker
Cameron Dicker
Los Angeles Chargers
Dustin Hopkins
Dustin Hopkins
Los Angeles Chargers
Rank
20
Tristan Vizcaino
Tristan Vizcaino
Dallas Cowboys
Rank
21
Nick Folk
Nick Folk
New England Patriots
Rank
22
Matt Gay
Matt Gay
Indianapolis Colts
Rank
23
Matt Prater
Matt Prater
Arizona Cardinals

Jake Moody is expected to be the new kicker for the San Francisco 49ers and will be a pretty good fantasy value. ... The Chargers' kicking situation is unsettled, with Cameron Dicker and Dustin Hopkins competing for the job. The winner of that battle should do well for you.

