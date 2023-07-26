Around the NFL

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) trending in 'right direction' with training camp underway

Published: Jul 26, 2023 at 03:01 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Everyone else might have been worrying about Jimmy Garoppolo's foot, but not the Las Vegas Raiders' new QB.

Garoppolo spoke Wednesday for the first time about his injured foot, the one that required an addendum in his contract after initially signing with the Raiders. The waiver that was retroactively added to his contract indicated that Garoppolo would not have passed his physical at the time of his signing.

But Garoppolo said Wednesday that he never worried about his health come training camp.

"No, never. ... Never really a worry," Garoppolo said. "We had a good plan here. The strength staff, training staff -- really tip my hat to those guys. They did a great job just getting me back to where I needed to be. I'm not fully there yet, but (I'm) working in the right direction."

Related Links

The quarterback had his foot surgically repaired around when he signed the contract, and though his training camp availability was in question this spring, Garoppolo has been cleared to practice and did not open camp on the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list. He's now guaranteed to receive a minimum of $33.75 million over the next two seasons.

"It's good to be together," Raiders WR Davante Adams said of his new QB.

Garoppolo suffered the season-ending foot injury last season in Week 13 with the 49ers. He has started 55 career games, including 10 last season and two with the Patriots alongside former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, now the head coach in Las Vegas.

Garoppolo has missed some time this offseason but believes the rapport and timing with his new offensive teammates is still trending in the right direction.

"It's coming. It's definitely coming," Garoppolo said. "We've gotten some good reps over the summer. Training camp, I think we'll only get better and better as we go. Running routes on air is one thing. But once you get a defense out there, you really see what guys can do and can't do, and they can see the same with me. That's when you really start to build your chemistry."

But while Garoppolo was seen on the Raiders' practice field, one of his key offensive teammates is not in camp -- and might not show anytime soon. Running back Josh Jacobs remains away from camp while he and the Raiders remain at loggerheads over his contract.

The Raiders placed the franchise tag on Jacobs this offseason, but he has not signed his one-year tender yet, which means he's not subject to any fines while being away from the team. Jacobs turned in a career season in 2022, leading the NFL in rush yards (1,653) and yards from scrimmage (2,053).

Although the window for signing Jacobs to a long-term contract has come and gone this year, it's possible that Jacobs could show up with a revised one-year deal. The Giants recently settled their standoff with RB Saquon Barkley by giving him a beefed-up, incentive-laden contract that exceeded the franchise tender offer.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby, one of the Raiders' unquestioned leaders, was asked about Jacobs' absence. Crosby said he wanted to let Jacobs handle his business but that he was rooting for him to get paid commensurately.

"Josh is a grown man," Crosby said. "He's got to do what's best for him. … I want everyone to get paid."

Related Content

news

Bills WR Stefon Diggs 'on the same page' with Sean McDermott, wants to retire in Buffalo

After wide receiver Stefon Diggs was absent at mandatory minicamp, Bills head coach Sean McDermott says the team is in "a good spot" with the three-time Pro Bowl wideout with training camp sessions beginning.

news

Panthers officially name No. 1 pick Bryce Young starting QB

On Wednesday, Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich said that rookie Bryce Young is the starting quarterback.

news

Commanders QB Sam Howell couldn't 'care less' about outside opinions on his chances of success

Sam Howell, who is competing for the Washington Commanders' starting QB job with Jacoby Brissett, said Wednesday he believes people are overlooking his chances to succeed based on his draft pedigree and lack of experience, but said he's ignoring the doubters.

news

Bears TE Cole Kmet agrees to four-year, $50 million contract extension

The Bears agreed to terms with tight Cole Kmet on a four-year, $50 million extension with $32 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, July 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills HC Sean McDermott: S Damar Hamlin 'full go' at training camp

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott delivered some good news Wednesday: Safety Damar Hamlin has been fully cleared for practice. "Damar Hamlin is full go here at camp, and we are behind him 100%," McDermott said to reporters. "We'll go at his cadence."

news

Giants sign LT Andrew Thomas to five-year, $117.5 million contract extension

The Giants continue to toss around money to crucial building blocks. Big Blue and left tackle Andrew Thomas agreed to a five-year, $117.5 million extension, per NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

news

Jason Licht, Buccaneers 'hyper-focused' on QB competition between Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask

For the first time in Jason Licht's tenure as Buccaneers GM, the club will conduct a true QB battle. Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask are set to duel for the starting gig, which Licht noted Tuesday is the focal point of training camp.

news

Colts GM Chris Ballard on Jonathan Taylor contract: RB 'market is what the market is'

While Colts running back Jonathan Taylor sits out to start camp, his contract situation remains under scrutiny. The former NFL leading rusher has been one of the vocal players decrying the diminishing running back market.

news

Tytus Howard, Texans agree on three-year, $56 million contract extension

The Texans and right tackle Tytus Howard agree on a three-year, $56 million contract extension, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 90-81: Tua Tagovailoa among first three Dolphins on list

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa from Nos. 90-81?

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More