Three-time Pro Bowl CB Marcus Peters agrees to one-year contract with Raiders

Marcus Peters has found his next stop in his NFL journey: Las Vegas.

The veteran cornerback has agreed to a one-year deal with the Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Peters worked out for the Raiders on Monday and impressed front office members enough to draw an offer from the team, per Rapoport. He will bring experience and talent to a secondary that will welcome him following an offseason in which part-time starter Rock Ya-Sin left the desert for Baltimore.

On its surface, Peters' move to from Baltimore to Las Vegas amounts to a one-for-one swap with Ya-Sin. The Raiders didn't get any younger with the change, but will have a fiery cornerback who turned in a top-50 season in 2022 among all cornerbacks, per PFF.

Las Vegas has seen plenty of turnover in its secondary over the last couple of years due in part to a regime change. Peters isn't the All-Pro defender he once was in Kansas City and Los Angeles, but at 30 years old, the Raiders are interested in seeing if he has enough left in him to help them in 2023.

