Three-time Pro Bowl CB Marcus Peters agrees to one-year contract with Raiders

Peters worked out for the Raiders on Monday and impressed front office members enough to draw an offer from the team, per Rapoport. He will bring experience and talent to a secondary that will welcome him following an offseason in which part-time starter Rock Ya-Sin left the desert for Baltimore.

On its surface, Peters' move to from Baltimore to Las Vegas amounts to a one-for-one swap with Ya-Sin. The Raiders didn't get any younger with the change, but will have a fiery cornerback who turned in a top-50 season in 2022 among all cornerbacks, per PFF.