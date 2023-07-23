Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) passes physical, will not be on PUP list ahead of training camp

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has passed his physical and will not be placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list for the start of training camp this week, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

After breaking his left foot in a Week 13 game last season with the 49ers, the condition of Garoppolo's injury at the time of his signing with the Raiders in March necessitated the adding of a waiver to his contract. The waiver acknowledged that the quarterback would not have passed a physical at that time. Garoppolo subsequently underwent surgery on his foot after the signing.

With the hurdle of passing his physical now cleared, Garoppolo has locked in the $33.75 million fully guaranteed owed to him over the next two seasons, as well as taken the next steps toward returning to take the field with his new team. Raiders veterans report to camp on July 25.