Around the NFL

Raiders plan to franchise tag RB Josh Jacobs if no long-term deal is reached by Tuesday

Published: Mar 03, 2023 at 03:03 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Raiders will ensure Josh Jacobs remains in Las Vegas for at least one more season.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Friday that the Raiders plan to place the franchise tag on the running back if they don't reach a long-term deal by the Tuesday deadline to use the tag, per sources informed of the situation.

The franchise tag for running backs in 2023 will cost $10.091 million.

If the Raiders wind up utilizing the tag, sides will have until July 17 to agree to a long-term deal, or Jacobs would play on the one-year tenure.

Upon taking over last offseason, the new brass in Vegas declined the former first-round pick’s fifth-year option, thrusting Jacob's future into question.

All the Alabama product did was go out and lead the NFL in rushing. Jacobs galloped for 1,643 yards on 340 carries with 12 touchdowns. The first-team All-Pro led the NFL with 97.2 rush yards per game in 2022.

Questions surrounded Jacobs in the preseason, with thoughts that new coach Josh McDaniels might not view the 25-year-old as a workhorse back in his offense. After a middling first three weeks, Jacobs answered the questions in resounding fashion, rushing for 140-plus yards and six total TDs in three games from Weeks 4-6. From there, he streaked to his second Pro Bowl season.

With the Raiders looking to retool the quarterback position this offseason following the release of Derek Carr, at least one prominent member of the offense will return in Jacobs. How much Vegas is willing to shell out in a potential long-term deal for a running back will be telling for the front office in its second season.

Jacobs is the first running back expected to be tagged ahead of Tuesday's deadline. Dallas Cowboys' Tony Pollard and New York Giants' Saquon Barkley are also candidates to get the tag.

Related Content

news

QB Mike White 'would love to be back with the Jets,' but also intrigued by Dolphins

Quarterback Mike White said he'd like to return to the New York Jets, but knows it might not happen as he heads toward free agency.

news

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Kentucky QB Will Levis brimming with confidence: 'I want to be the greatest of all time'

Kentucky's Will Levis, a likely top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, spoke Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine and -- in under 15 minutes -- presented himself as arguably the most self-assured QB in this year's class.

news

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett discusses Jan. arrest on public intoxication charge

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett spoke with media members on Friday for the first time since his arrest for public intoxication in late January.

news

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Florida QB Anthony Richardson models game after Cam Newton, Lamar Jackson

Florida's Anthony Richardson, one of the draft's most intriguing QB prospects, told reporters on Friday that in high school he modeled his game after two notable passers: Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson.

news

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Alabama QB Bryce Young downplays questions about his size

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young -- considered one of the top QB prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft -- downplayed questions about his size on Friday at the scouting combine.

news

Von Miller hopes to follow John Elway's footsteps as player-turned-GM

Bills pass rusher Von Miller attended the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine this week in Indianapolis in hopes of jump-starting his plans for a second-career as a general manager.

news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach acknowledges potential need to address Chris Jones, Frank Clark contracts

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach acknowledged this week at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine the work that needs to be done to get under the salary cap. Potential contracts to address includes those of Chris Jones and Frank Clark.

news

Nick Bosa believes teaming up with his brother Joey Bosa 'might break the NFL'

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa believes if he and his brother Joey Bosa teamed up one day it would "break the NFL."

news

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Calijah Kancey posts fastest 40-yard dash time by DT since 2003

Pitt's Calijah Kancey posted a 4.67-second 40-yard dash on Thursday at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, the best time for a defensive tackle at the event since 2003, per Next Gen Stats.

news

Ravens' Rashod Bateman responds to Eric DeCosta admitting WR woes: 'Stop pointing the finger'

In a since-deleted tweet, Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman took issue with general manager Eric DeCosta's characterization of Baltimore's problems at wide receiver.

news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara pleads not guilty to battery charges from Feb. 2022 incident; trial set for July 31

Saints running back Alvin Kamara pled not guilty to conspiracy to commit battery and substantial bodily harm at a Clark County (Nevada) courthouse on Thursday. His trial is set for July 31.

