Raiders plan to franchise tag RB Josh Jacobs if no long-term deal is reached by Tuesday

The Raiders will ensure Josh Jacobs remains in Las Vegas for at least one more season.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Friday that the Raiders plan to place the franchise tag on the running back if they don't reach a long-term deal by the Tuesday deadline to use the tag, per sources informed of the situation.

The franchise tag for running backs in 2023 will cost $10.091 million.

If the Raiders wind up utilizing the tag, sides will have until July 17 to agree to a long-term deal, or Jacobs would play on the one-year tenure.

Upon taking over last offseason, the new brass in Vegas declined the former first-round pick’s fifth-year option, thrusting Jacob's future into question.

All the Alabama product did was go out and lead the NFL in rushing. Jacobs galloped for 1,643 yards on 340 carries with 12 touchdowns. The first-team All-Pro led the NFL with 97.2 rush yards per game in 2022.

Questions surrounded Jacobs in the preseason, with thoughts that new coach Josh McDaniels might not view the 25-year-old as a workhorse back in his offense. After a middling first three weeks, Jacobs answered the questions in resounding fashion, rushing for 140-plus yards and six total TDs in three games from Weeks 4-6. From there, he streaked to his second Pro Bowl season.

With the Raiders looking to retool the quarterback position this offseason following the release of Derek Carr, at least one prominent member of the offense will return in Jacobs. How much Vegas is willing to shell out in a potential long-term deal for a running back will be telling for the front office in its second season.