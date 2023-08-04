Fantasy football 2023: Defense/special teams rankings and tiers

The 49ers will be replacing DeMeco Ryans (now the Texans head coach) with new DC Steve Wilks, and they are still expected to be one of the top fantasy producers in the category. It would be nice for them to get reigning Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa back in camp, though. ... The Eagles also lost their defensive coordinator, with Sean Desai replacing Jonathan Gannon (Cardinals HC). There is something to be said about the Super Bowl hangover for the losing team, but GM Howie Roseman has constructed quite the roster, with Jalen Carter -- a player some considered to be the top talent in the 2023 NFL Draft -- joining the group. ... Some people continue to sleep on the Jets in all aspects, but I really do believe it's a mistake. ... The Broncos could also surprise a lot of people, but they are very good on defense. Their Week 1 matchup is against the Raiders with a Week 2 game against Sam Howell and the Commanders.