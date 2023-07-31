49ers GM John Lynch on Nick Bosa's camp absence: 'I don't like not having one of our best players here'

Contract extensions have not been an issue in the Lynch and Kyle Shanahan era. San Francisco either strikes a deal with a valued player, or allows talented individuals whom San Francisco doesn't quite deem worth top dollar (because of comparative value or roster planning) to leave for big-money deals elsewhere.

There hasn't been much room for drama. But as each day passes, this topic looms larger.

As Lynch said, he doesn't like having one of the team's best players missing from camp. No GM or coach would.

San Francisco does have the power to fine Bosa for each day missed, but as Lynch acknowledged Monday, "that's not going to get him in here." Instead, the 49ers are focusing their efforts on getting a deal done.

It's fair to worry whether an extended absence could hurt Bosa's preparation for the 2023 season. He's already suffered a major injury in his career, tearing his ACL in Week 2 of the 2020 season, and although he's been stellar since returning (34 sacks combined between 2021 and 2022), it's important he secures his future now.

"I don't know what that right time period, we've talked a lot about it internally, but I think that's important to give yourself the best chance to not only play at the highest level, but to stay healthy and get yourself primed and ready, calloused to play," Lynch said of when Bosa might report.