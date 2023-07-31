49ers GM John Lynch on Nick Bosa's camp absence: 'I don't like not having one of our best players here'

August is almost here, but Nick Bosa isn't at 49ers camp.
The reasoning is simple: Bosa is waiting to report until he receives a deserved contract extension. The reigning Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year has long been expected to receive a lucrative deal, but his representation and the 49ers have yet to agree to terms.
Until Bosa reports, 49ers leadership will receive questions regarding his status. On Monday, general manager John Lynch was tasked with fielding such questions, and delivered a bit more honest detail than he did when camp began.
"I don't like not having one of our best players here," Lynch said, via the Associated Press. "We've got a really good track record that I'm proud of as a group of having our players in. But I also understand it and understand that we're going to have to exhibit some patience and understand that ultimately this thing will work out. I'm very confident in that and we're just going to have to have that right mix of urgency and patience."
Contract extensions have not been an issue in the Lynch and Kyle Shanahan era. San Francisco either strikes a deal with a valued player, or allows talented individuals whom San Francisco doesn't quite deem worth top dollar (because of comparative value or roster planning) to leave for big-money deals elsewhere.
There hasn't been much room for drama. But as each day passes, this topic looms larger.
As Lynch said, he doesn't like having one of the team's best players missing from camp. No GM or coach would.
San Francisco does have the power to fine Bosa for each day missed, but as Lynch acknowledged Monday, "that's not going to get him in here." Instead, the 49ers are focusing their efforts on getting a deal done.
It's fair to worry whether an extended absence could hurt Bosa's preparation for the 2023 season. He's already suffered a major injury in his career, tearing his ACL in Week 2 of the 2020 season, and although he's been stellar since returning (34 sacks combined between 2021 and 2022), it's important he secures his future now.
"I don't know what that right time period, we've talked a lot about it internally, but I think that's important to give yourself the best chance to not only play at the highest level, but to stay healthy and get yourself primed and ready, calloused to play," Lynch said of when Bosa might report.
Timing won't matter much in the long run, provided Bosa can stay healthy. But because it's July 31, we'll talk about this until a deal is done -- and considering he was the NFL's best defender in 2022, rightfully so.