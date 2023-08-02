No D in Chicago? Bears need wholesale improvement from Matt Eberflus' defense after offseason overhaul

Chicago's D was bad in just about every possible way in 2022, as the team stumbled to an NFL-worst 3-14 record. The Bears gave up a league-high 27.2 points per game. They ranked 31st in rushing yards allowed, 29th in total yards allowed and amassed a paltry 20 sacks, the league's lowest total. Any team looking to gain confidence in its offense last fall had to be giddy about a game vs. Chicago. The Bears made life easier for almost every offensive coordinator who spent the week preparing for them.

That's a lot to stomach when a franchise is led by a defensive-minded head coach like Matt Eberflus. He made his name as the coordinator of a feisty Indianapolis Colts defense from 2018 through 2021 and he would love to erect a similarly stingy unit in Chicago. That's a big reason why there are so many new faces on this defense. The first thing that had to change around the Bears' unit was the personnel. General manager Ryan Poles used free agency to sign defensive end DeMarcus Walker and linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards. The acquisition of Edmunds was especially crucial because the Bears needed somebody in the middle to replace All-Pro Roquan Smith, whom Poles traded midway through last season.

"I want to be able to bring leadership and experience," said Edmunds, who spent his first five seasons in Buffalo before signing a four-year, $72 million deal with Chicago. "I was fortunate enough to be on a good defense and see what it felt like to win big games and close games. We have a lot of young guys and a lot of them don't necessarily know what [success] feels like because of how last year went. But there's some great talent here, guys who are very passionate about the game. You can feel it when you get out there."

There are no mysteries about what the Bears need to do to be more formidable. It starts up front with a defensive line that will rely heavily on Walker to be a difference-maker. The 28-year-old is the most polished pass rusher in that group -- he posted a career-high seven sacks for the Tennessee Titans in 2022 -- and he's also a stout run defender. If Walker can simply be effective enough to force offensive lines to focus on stopping him, that could create more appealing matchups for his fellow linemates. Creating pressure is vital because Eberflus thrived in Indianapolis with strong defensive fronts and ball-hawking defenders on the back end. Edwards, who starred for the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, and Edmunds will help with the physicality, while the secondary is the unit's most established strength, with Johnson and safeties Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker. Johnson said the two major areas the defense must improve upon are run-stopping and forcing more turnovers. (Chicago ranked 14th in the league last season with 23 takeaways.)

Johnson added that the adversity the Bears endured last year could ultimately lead to a more confident group in 2023.