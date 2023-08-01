Raiders HC Josh McDaniels on Josh Jacobs holdout: 'We're going to look forward to getting him back and integrated into the group'

At this time last year, Josh McDaniels was preparing to lead his Las Vegas Raiders onto the field for the first time in the Hall of Fame Game.

Once the Silver and Black took the field, Josh Jacobs played multiple series while other skill position starters sat and he tallied an eyebrow-raising seven touches as part of a surprising and somewhat mystifying preseason performance.

Coming in the aftermath of the Raiders declining Jacobs' fifth-year option, questions abounded as to if this was a clue to what lied ahead for the back. Turns out it did. Jacobs was a workhorse for the Raiders en route to winning the NFL rushing crown and his first All-Pro accolade.

A year later, as the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns prepare for the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, Jacobs has yet to report to training camp with the Raiders or sign his franchise tag tender.

With the preseason's first game set to kick off Thursday, Jacobs and the Raiders remain in a Las Vegas standoff, with McDaniels seemingly waiting with welcoming arms wide open whenever his bell cow back returns.