Around the NFL

Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow on woeful 2022 season: 'I'm hoping last year was a fluke'

Published: Jul 29, 2023 at 06:51 AM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Hunter Renfrow arrived as a Pro Bowler in 2021.

He departed from 2022 feeling he failed his teammates and hoping his season was an aberration he could leave behind.

"I feel like I let a lot of my teammates down last year," Renfrow told reporters earlier this week. "That's something that left a bad taste in my mouth and something that I want to get over and prove to them -- through the spring and also going into the season -- that I'm a guy that they can count on."

Renfrow was a diamond in the rough found in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, producing back-to-back 600-yard receiving seasons to start his career before truly breaking out in 2021. He earned his aforementioned Pro Bowl selection after tallying 103 receptions, 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns.

Then came last season and a tumble from grace. Renfrow posted career lows across the board: one start, 10 games, 36 catches and 330 yards.

Following a disastrous showing for Renfrow and the Raiders as they went 6-11, the 27-year-old's name has been bandied about in trade rumors and there's been calls for concern as to if he can fit into head coach Josh McDaniels' offense.

To the trade talk, Renfrow said he's simply going to "just have fun every day and control what I can control."

To the concerns about acclimating to McDaniel's offense, he's "practicing hard to try to."

Related Links

By Renfrow's account, he's gone about changing his mindset more than anything else.

That much was evident when asked if he had tried anything new in his offseason workout regimen.

"I'm hoping last year was a fluke," said Renfrow, who will look to rebound with a new quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo after the Raiders released Derek Carr. "You always do things, core-wise and strength-and-training-wise to prepare yourself. And I'd like to think I've been playing at a decent level at Clemson for four or five years, and then four or five years here. So, I didn't want to get all scared all of a sudden and think I had to do all this and change who I am. And so, just get back to the basics."

Ahead of his second season with McDaniels and fifth in the NFL, Renfrow's comfort level has risen.

"Just from the spring and the verbiage and going through these first few days of camp, these first few installs, everything is so much more smooth, so much more familiar," he said. "And the guys are familiar, the coaching staff's familiar -- how they coach. And so, I feel like I'm in a lot better place than I was this time last year."

Indeed, Renfrow's aiming to rediscover his Pro Bowl form in 2023 and move past what's he's hoping was a "fluke" of a season a year ago.

Related Content

news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp getting his 'groove' back at onset of training camp

After ending his 2022 season on injured reserved, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is working on getting his "groove" back at training camp.

news

Safety Budda Baker 'all-in' with Cardinals after settling contract situation

With a trade request now behind him, safety Budda Baker made it clear Friday that he's fully committed to his Arizona Cardinals, never mind the contract squabbles or the prognostications of many that a season of struggles lies ahead.

news

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 60-51: Aaron Rodgers drops 48 spots ahead of first season with Jets

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Jets QB Aaron Rodgers from Nos. 60-51?

news

HC Sean Payton: Comments about Nathaniel Hackett, 2022 Broncos 'a mistake'

Broncos head coach Sean Payton told reporters he regretted his comments to USA Today in which he ripped former Denver HC Nathaniel Hackett and those in charge of the 2022 Broncos.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow to miss 'several weeks' with calf strain

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will miss "several weeks" due to a calf strain, head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Friday afternoon.

news

Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr.: 'Night and day' difference in how he feels going into Year 2

11 months after being shot in the leg during an attempted carjacking, Washington Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. said he feels a "night and day" difference from last year to now, and says "people should expect a lot of great things to come" in his second season.

news

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey undergoes full meniscus repair, expected to be out until December

Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey is expected to be out until December after undergoing a full meniscus repair in his left knee on Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Steelers WR George Pickens: Expect to see more downfield shots on offense this season

Steelers wide receiver George Pickens told reporters on Friday that people should expect to see more downfield shots from Pittsburgh on offense this season.

news

Seahawks, CB Devon Witherspoon agree to terms on rookie contract, ending holdout

Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon has agreed to terms on a four-year, $31.86 million rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

RB Dalvin Cook says odds are 'pretty high' that he signs with Jets

With a scheduled visit to the New York Jets on his calendar, free-agent running back Dalvin Cook said this could be his one and only visit, as the chances are "pretty high" he signs with Gang Green.

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson focused on Super Bowl aspirations, not contract

Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson is in line for a massive contract extension, but the All-Pro recently said that his focus is on the field and his dreams of reaching a Super Bowl.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More