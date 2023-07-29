Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow on woeful 2022 season: 'I'm hoping last year was a fluke'

By Renfrow's account, he's gone about changing his mindset more than anything else.

That much was evident when asked if he had tried anything new in his offseason workout regimen.

"I'm hoping last year was a fluke," said Renfrow, who will look to rebound with a new quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo after the Raiders released Derek Carr. "You always do things, core-wise and strength-and-training-wise to prepare yourself. And I'd like to think I've been playing at a decent level at Clemson for four or five years, and then four or five years here. So, I didn't want to get all scared all of a sudden and think I had to do all this and change who I am. And so, just get back to the basics."

Ahead of his second season with McDaniels and fifth in the NFL, Renfrow's comfort level has risen.

"Just from the spring and the verbiage and going through these first few days of camp, these first few installs, everything is so much more smooth, so much more familiar," he said. "And the guys are familiar, the coaching staff's familiar -- how they coach. And so, I feel like I'm in a lot better place than I was this time last year."