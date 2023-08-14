Around the NFL

Patriots signing ex-Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott to one-year deal worth up to $6 million

Published: Aug 14, 2023 at 04:49 PM
New England's Week 4 road trip to Dallas just got a little more interesting.

The Patriots are expected to sign former Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per sources.

Elliott was released by the Cowboys this offseason after seven seasons with the club. The 28-year-old had a free-agent visit with the Patriots on July 29.

Earlier Monday, Elliott posted a picture of himself with a new look. It ended up being a clue that he had a new team.

Elliott later revealed Monday that he will wear No. 15 in New England, his number during his illustrious college career at Ohio State.

The Patriots added a needed element to their backfield with the signing of Elliott. Rapoport reports that while the team loves Rhamondre Stevenson, New England had been seeking a back like Zeke who specializes in running between the tackles. Add in Elliott's prowess as a pass-blocker and Bill Belichick's squad got itself a useful component to the backfield.

Remaining Patriots RBs will have to fight for a roster spot upon the arrival of Elliott, however, with veteran Ty Montgomery, Pierre Strong Jr., Kevin Harris, J.J. Taylor and CJ Marable left in a crowded room.

There was some hope in Dallas that Elliott would return to the club that drafted him with the No. 4 overall pick in 2016, but New England swooped in with a contract that was in all likelihood more valuable than what the Cowboys had to offer.

Elliott saw career lows in 2022 with 876 rushing yards and a 3.8-yard per carry average, but proved to still be a viable goal line threat with 12 touchdowns.

Although his tenure with the Cowboys came to an unceremonious end this offseason, Elliott will have a rightful Dallas homecoming in Week 4 when the Patriots come to town.

Elliott ranks third on the Cowboys' all-time rushing list with 8,262 yards behind Hall of Famers Tony Dorsett (12,036) and Emmitt Smith (17,162), the NFL's all-time leading rusher.

NFL roster cuts tracker: Team-by-team player moves ahead of the 2023 season

Prior to the 2023 NFL regular season, all 32 franchises must meet the roster-cut deadline set by the league. Around the NFL tracks all of the releases in this team-by-team rundown.
Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson points toward ear infection as reason for camp absence

﻿T.J. Hockenson﻿ has explained his absence, and the reason might surprise you. An ear infection has affected Hockenson's equilibrium, forcing him to sit out for most of Minnesota's 2023 training camp, the tight end said Monday.
Cowboys, Zack Martin agree to reworked deal, ending All-Pro guard's holdout

The Dallas Cowboys and Zack Martin have reached a deal that will end the All-Pro right guard's holdout, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Monday.
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins activated off PUP list, returns to practice

J.K. Dobbins﻿' prolonged absence has ended. The Ravens running back was removed from the physically unable to perform list and returned to practice on Monday.
Jonathan Taylor (ankle) back at Colts camp, remains on PUP list

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who had been away from the team to get additional rehab on his ankle, returned to training camp on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
Cardinals TE Zach Ertz (knee) cleared for football activity, on track to start Week 1

Cardinals TE Zach Ertz (knee) has been cleared for full football activity and is on track to start Week 1, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Monday.
49ers not concerned about third-round kicker Jake Moody's two missed FGs in preseason loss

In his first preseason action, rookie Jake Moody struggled, going 0-for-2 on field goal attempts in San Francisco's loss to Las Vegas. Despite the flubs, head coach Kyle Shanahan said he's not concerned about the kicker.
Amid Dalvin Cook chatter, Jets RBs show 'we're great players too' in preseason victory against Panthers 

The New York Jets' running backs showed that the group could get the job done against the Panthers on Saturday without adding Dalvin Cook, and Michael Carter agrees. "We ignore it. Talk is cheap," Carter said of the Cook talks. 
Colts HC Shane Steichen expects Jonathan Taylor to return to training camp this week

Colts head coach Shane Steichen told reporters Sunday that running back Jonathan Taylor, who has been rehabbing his ankle away from the team facility, is expected to return to training camp this week.
2023 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Sunday's doubleheader

The first full week of preseason games concluded with a good start by Saints quarterback Derek Carr against a familiar opponent in the Chiefs, plus a dominating performance by the Raiders over the 49ers.