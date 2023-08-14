Patriots signing ex-Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott to one-year deal worth up to $6 million

Elliott later revealed Monday that he will wear No. 15 in New England, his number during his illustrious college career at Ohio State.

The Patriots added a needed element to their backfield with the signing of Elliott. Rapoport reports that while the team loves Rhamondre Stevenson, New England had been seeking a back like Zeke who specializes in running between the tackles. Add in Elliott's prowess as a pass-blocker and Bill Belichick's squad got itself a useful component to the backfield.

There was some hope in Dallas that Elliott would return to the club that drafted him with the No. 4 overall pick in 2016, but New England swooped in with a contract that was in all likelihood more valuable than what the Cowboys had to offer.

Elliott saw career lows in 2022 with 876 rushing yards and a 3.8-yard per carry average, but proved to still be a viable goal line threat with 12 touchdowns.

Although his tenure with the Cowboys came to an unceremonious end this offseason, Elliott will have a rightful Dallas homecoming in Week 4 when the Patriots come to town.