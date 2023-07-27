Around the NFL

Calvin Ridley 'more motivated than ever' at Jaguars camp: 'Ready to get back whatever I lost'

Published: Jul 27, 2023 at 08:51 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Calvin Ridley is out to prove he's still one of the top receivers in the NFL.

After missing action for 640 days, Ridley has returned to the field with the Jacksonville Jaguars to open training camp.

"I want to get back to doing what I do, because I love football," Ridley told Jeff Howe of The Athletic on Wednesday. "I just want. That's what I'm here to do."

Related Links

Ridley stepped away from football to focus on his health -- mental and physical -- after Week 6 of the 2021 season. He never returned to the Atlanta Falcons.

The following offseason, Ridley was suspended for at least one year after gambling on football. The wideout admitted he was in a "dark place" when he placed the bets that wiped out a year of his prime. But he said, "Everything is better, and I'm back to everything."

Ridley knows there will be questions after missing so much time, but he's out to show rust is for broken beaters, not sleek sports cars like himself.

"Like everyone says, I haven't played football in two years," Ridley said. "But even when I did play, I know I was a very dominant and very explosive player. Right now, I'm more motivated than ever and ready to get back whatever I lost. I'm around a bunch of great teammates, great coaches, a great facility. I feel the energy. I just want to continue to build and build and build. I love football, man. I'm not here just for the money and all that. I'm here because I love football."

The Jaguars acquired Ridley in a trade last season, and after his reinstatement by the NFL, the wideout has become a wow-inducing factor during practices.

Playing with Trevor Lawrence, alongside Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Evan Engram and others, Ridley could be the alpha who puts the Jags offense over the top.

"I think it's a perfect spot for me," Ridley said. "I had an opportunity to choose from a bunch of different teams, and that's why I chose this one. I felt like it was Florida, back home. I liked the roster a lot -- Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Evan Engram, (Travis) Etienne, Trevor, (Jamal) Agnew. I love the roster.

"I also thought they have a great chance to go far, and I want to be a part of that. I came from Alabama. I'm about winning. I'm not a cheater. I'm about winning games. I want to go to the playoffs, and obviously I want to go to the Super Bowl and win. I think this organization has what it takes to do that."

Related Content

news

Free-agent RB Dalvin Cook to visit Jets this weekend

Aaron Rodgers' pay reduction could immediately come in handy. Running back Dalvin Cook is flying to New York today for a visit with the Jets this weekend, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

news

Austin Ekeler wants to 'attack' franchise tag: 'It's detrimental to us as players'

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler set up last week's RB Zoom call with other top rushers to organize in the face of a diminishing market for their position. Ekeler told Tyler Dragon of USA Today it wasn't just a one-time meeting.

news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert says new contract allows him 'to play fearless'

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert's massive payday provided him security to know his future is set. "I think I just get to play football now," he said Wednesday.

news

Bears WR Chase Claypool on 2023: 'It's the biggest year of my life'

Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool knows the score heading into the 2023 season. "It's the biggest year of my life, and I understand that," Claypool said Wednesday.

news

Colts owner Jim Irsay feels running backs' calls for 'another negotiation of pay' are 'inappropriate'

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay became the latest to address the declining running back market with Jonathan Taylor a year away from free agency, calling a player category wanting "another negotiation" after agreeing to the CBA "inappropriate."

news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh: 'There's some complexity' to RB J.K. Dobbins' training camp absence

Asked Wednesday when he expected running back J.K. Dobbins to report to training camp, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh deferred to his back and said it was a bit of a cumbersome matter.

news

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 80-71: Geno Smith makes first appearance; Lamar Jackson falls

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Seahawks QB Geno Smith from Nos. 80-71?

news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll unworried about rookie CB Devon Witherspoon's holdout: 'I can't imagine he won't be here soon'

With rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon not signing his rookie deal, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll "can't imagine" Witherspoon's holdout to lasts long.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow not rushed on contract extension: 'It gets done when it gets done'

Joe Burrow appears to be the next quarterback in line for a big contract. The Bengals signal-caller isn't rushing a deal or comparing his situation to others that have signed, though, telling reporters Wednesday that "it gets done when it gets done."

news

Aaron Rodgers, Jets agree to new two-year, $75M guaranteed contract

Aaron Rodgers has agreed to a new two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract through the 2024 season with the New York Jets, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per NFL salary data, Wednesday afternoon.

news

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard 'fine' with tag: I'm ready to 'focus on the main thing and just stick to winning'

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is focused on winning rather than playing under the franchise tag, and he believes he's ready for whatever the Dallas offense throws his way.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More