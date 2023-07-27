Calvin Ridley 'more motivated than ever' at Jaguars camp: 'Ready to get back whatever I lost'

Ridley stepped away from football to focus on his health -- mental and physical -- after Week 6 of the 2021 season. He never returned to the Atlanta Falcons.

The following offseason, Ridley was suspended for at least one year after gambling on football. The wideout admitted he was in a "dark place" when he placed the bets that wiped out a year of his prime. But he said, "Everything is better, and I'm back to everything."

Ridley knows there will be questions after missing so much time, but he's out to show rust is for broken beaters, not sleek sports cars like himself.

"Like everyone says, I haven't played football in two years," Ridley said. "But even when I did play, I know I was a very dominant and very explosive player. Right now, I'm more motivated than ever and ready to get back whatever I lost. I'm around a bunch of great teammates, great coaches, a great facility. I feel the energy. I just want to continue to build and build and build. I love football, man. I'm not here just for the money and all that. I'm here because I love football."