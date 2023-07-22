Around the NFL

Jaguars LB Travon Walker focused on 'playing faster' with 'clear head' heading into second season

Published: Jul 22, 2023 at 09:02 AM
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker is looking to make a jump in 2023.

With Walker heading into his second training camp with the Jaguars, he shared his goals for the upcoming season and what he learned from his rookie campaign in Jacksonville.

"I want to focus more on just playing faster, not thinking as much, playing with a clear head," Walker told John Oehser of the team’s website. "I've been in the scheme, so I really shouldn't be thinking as much. Now I should really be concentrating on the game of football to understand how veteran players do certain things, what are some tendencies I can pick up on from formations, things of that nature.

"There's so much going on in the rookie season, coming into a new scheme, new coaches, just having to get a feel of the people that I'm going to be around. Now I just really go back to the basic fundamental game of football."

There's many reasons to believe in Walker and the rest of the Jacksonville squad to repeat its success in 2023. After finishing the 2022 season with an 9-8 record and an appearance in the Divisional Round in head coach Doug Pederson's first season, Walker is surrounded by a talented young defensive core with Josh Allen, Devin Lloyd, Foyesade Oluokun and Tyson Campbell.

Walker, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, recorded 3.5 sacks, 10 QB hits, five tackles for loss, one interception and one forced fumble in 15 games last season. The 22-year-old linebacker out of Georgia improved throughout the course of his rookie season. Despite only bringing down a quarterback a few times, Walker has high expectations for his career heading into Year 2.

"I wouldn't say it's about accolades, but my main accolade is the gold jacket [for the Pro Football Hall of Fame]," Walker said. "I feel like if I get the gold jacket, the Super Bowl, all of that'll come with that."

When training camp begins for veteran players on July 25th, Walker will be working toward his goal of earning a gold jacket and raising the Lombardi Trophy.

