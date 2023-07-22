Jaguars LB Travon Walker focused on 'playing faster' with 'clear head' heading into second season

There's many reasons to believe in Walker and the rest of the Jacksonville squad to repeat its success in 2023. After finishing the 2022 season with an 9-8 record and an appearance in the Divisional Round in head coach Doug Pederson's first season, Walker is surrounded by a talented young defensive core with Josh Allen, Devin Lloyd, Foyesade Oluokun and Tyson Campbell.

Walker, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, recorded 3.5 sacks, 10 QB hits, five tackles for loss, one interception and one forced fumble in 15 games last season. The 22-year-old linebacker out of Georgia improved throughout the course of his rookie season. Despite only bringing down a quarterback a few times, Walker has high expectations for his career heading into Year 2.

"I wouldn't say it's about accolades, but my main accolade is the gold jacket [for the Pro Football Hall of Fame]," Walker said. "I feel like if I get the gold jacket, the Super Bowl, all of that'll come with that."