Jaguars assistant strength coach Kevin Maxen comes out as gay, a first for major U.S. men's pro sports

Female assistant coaches, notably former 49ers offensive assistant Katie Sowers, have come out in the NFL. Curt Miller is an out male coach in the WNBA, per Outsports. Maxen becomes the first male coach in the NFL, NBA, MLB or NHL to come out.

Maxen's decision came after talking to Carl Nassib, who in 2021 became the first openly gay active NFL player.

"It wasn't until recently -- and with the immense love and support of my family, my friends, colleagues, and peers, and the courage and sacrifice from my partner -- that I realized I have the right and responsibility to love and be loved, and that maybe sharing this will hopefully give someone else the strength to accept their own life and take control of their own story," Maxen told Zeigler.

Maxen has been dating his boyfriend, Nick, for over two years.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan praised Maxen's decision.

"Kevin is a Jacksonville Jaguar through and through, and a key member of our football team and community," Khan said in a statement to ESPN. "I look forward to seeing Kevin next week at training camp, and hope that he comes to work each day during camp and through the season feeling confident, free and at peace. I know our players and staff feel the same."