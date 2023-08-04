2023 Heisman Trophy watch list: Caleb Williams, J.J. McCarthy, Quinn Ewers headline top 10 candidates

Why he could win: No apologies needed if you tuned out on the Aggies' 2022 season following the upset loss to Appalachian State -- or during the six straight Ls they took in October and November. But what you missed down the stretch was a rather intriguing performance from Weigman, who threw for eight TDs and zero picks in five games after taking over against South Carolina. Weigman wasn't perfect, and this A&M squad has a long way to go, but the true sophomore is a former five-star recruit with dual-threat ability and enough intriguing weapons -- WR Ainias Smith and mega-recruit RB Rueben Owens are two big ones -- to thrive this season.





There's massive pressure on Jimbo Fisher to deliver more wins, given his massive contract, but don't forget Fisher can be an excellent quarterback sherpa if he has the right talent in his hands. Texas A&M has cycled through many QB options in recent years, but Weigman just might be the guy who helps rescue the Aggies from the doldrums they've found themselves in.





Biggest potential roadblock: One rather sizable one is that Weigman has yet to be named starting quarterback, which is kind of a big deal. He remains locked in a duel with Max Johnson -- with star recruit Marcel Reed also waiting in the wings -- and the loser of that battle should probably be on ready alert the way last season went. So let this be clear: Weigman should be considered a pretty deep sleeper until he wins that battle.





Weigman has attempted 132 college passes and completed just over 55 percent of them. He also fumbled three times and took nine sacks in his five games. As intriguing as last season's debut was, there were enough warts if you look hard enough. Weigman has the talent, but he doesn't have much room for learning on the fly.





In addition to Weigman winning the job, it might take a TCU-like revival for the program and a big statistical jump over a full season for him to enter the Heisman mix. But there was enough in his late-season play for me to go out on a limb here.