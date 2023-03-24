Top edge rusher prospect Tyree Wilson underwent foot procedure, won't participate in Texas Tech pro day

Wilson suffered a season-ending foot injury on Nov. 12 in a game against Kansas and underwent surgery to fix it on Nov. 21. His recent procedure occurred on March 21, per the letter from Anderson, who informed NFL teams that he's advised Wilson not to sweat for 15-20 days while his incision heals. Anderson's letter indicated that Wilson has "responded extremely well and has done a great job with the rehab program."

Rapoport reported Wilson plans to hold a workout for teams in mid-April, which could help solidify the highly touted pass rusher's draft stock.

Wilson was unable to perform any of the on-field drills or the other workouts earlier this month at the NFL Scouting Combine, except for the bench press, where he put up 23 reps. The 6-foot-6, 271-pound Wilson measured in with nearly 36-inch arms and impressed in team interviews at the combine, according to NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah.