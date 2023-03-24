Top edge rusher prospect Tyree Wilson underwent foot procedure, won't participate in Texas Tech pro day

Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson, one of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft, will not participate in the Red Raiders' pro day next week after undergoing a procedure to remove hardware from his surgically repaired foot, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Rapoport obtained a letter from Wilson's doctor, renowned foot specialist Robert Anderson, to all 32 NFL teams providing the update.
Wilson suffered a season-ending foot injury on Nov. 12 in a game against Kansas and underwent surgery to fix it on Nov. 21. His recent procedure occurred on March 21, per the letter from Anderson, who informed NFL teams that he's advised Wilson not to sweat for 15-20 days while his incision heals. Anderson's letter indicated that Wilson has "responded extremely well and has done a great job with the rehab program."
Rapoport reported Wilson plans to hold a workout for teams in mid-April, which could help solidify the highly touted pass rusher's draft stock.
Wilson was unable to perform any of the on-field drills or the other workouts earlier this month at the NFL Scouting Combine, except for the bench press, where he put up 23 reps. The 6-foot-6, 271-pound Wilson measured in with nearly 36-inch arms and impressed in team interviews at the combine, according to NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah.
After transferring from Texas A&M, Wilson spent his final three college seasons at Texas Tech. He led the Red Raiders in sacks and tackles for loss in each of the past two seasons, despite missing the final three games in 2022. Wilson was named a second-team Associated Press All-American and first-team all-conference selection last season.