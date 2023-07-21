Around the NFL

Browns WR Marquise Goodwin placed on non-football illness list, to miss start of training camp due to blood clots

Published: Jul 21, 2023 at 06:31 PM
Coral_Smith_1400x1000
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

Browns wide receiver Marquise Brown will miss the start of training camp due to blood clots in his legs and lungs, the team announced Friday. Brown was placed on the active/non-football illness list.

Goodwin said he began experiencing symptoms including shortness of breath and discomfort in his legs during OTA workouts in the spring, and a subsequent check-up resulted in the discovery of the clots.

"It was really alarming at first because I've experienced injury throughout my career, but it's never been anything like this that could turn into something detrimental if it's not taken care of," Goodwin said, via the team website. "It was frightening at first, but now I'm at ease with it. I've prayed and just given it over to God. It's out of my control, and the only thing I can control is my effort and attitude and how I approach each day moving forward."

Related Links

Goodwin was set to play his first season as a Brown this fall after signing with Cleveland this offseason. But now that debut could be put on hold as he addresses his health.

The veteran wide receiver, who is entering his 10th year in the league, has spent time with four other teams since being drafted in 2013, and has accumulated 3,023 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns in his 102 career games.

A third-round pick by the Bills, Goodwin played four years in Buffalo, then followed that up with three years with the 49ers and a season each with the Bears and Seahawks. In his most recent season in Seattle, Goodwin played in 13 games (two starts), and had 387 yards and a career high-tying four TDs.

Though Goodwin said he is obviously disappointed he won't be practicing with his new teammates as they come together again for camp, he said he's still planning on supporting the squad in other areas and is looking forward to when he can get back on the field.

"It's one of those things that is totally out of my control, out of the doctor's control and out of the trainer's control," he said. "It's really an unfortunate deal we have to deal with, but we need to deal with it in the proper fashion. The Browns are doing everything in their power to support me through it by allowing me to be around the team, on the field and in meetings.

"I'm grateful for that, and hopefully this thing gets back under control and I can feel my body and what I need to feel so I can help this team make this run."

Related Content

news

Josh Harris focused on revived fan experience, team culture in early days as Commanders owner

Thursday's approval of the sale of the Washington Commanders to a Josh Harris-led ownership group signified a new era for the franchise. In his introductory press conference Friday, Harris emphasized his three-pronged approach to reviving his new team, focusing largely on fan experience and team culture in the early days.

news

Panthers QB Bryce Young agrees to terms on four-year, $37.96 million rookie contract

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has agreed to terms on his rookie deal, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

Giants sign WR Cole Beasley, add James Robinson to RB room

The Giants made two moves to bolster their offense on Friday, signing veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley and running back James Robinson.

news

Ravens sign RB Melvin Gordon to one-year deal, place J.K. Dobbins on PUP list

The Baltimore Ravens are signing veteran RB Melvin Gordon to a one-year contract worth up to $3.1 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.

news

Justin Fields aiming to become first Bears QB to hit 4,000-yard passing mark in 2023

No Chicago Bears quarterback has hit the 4,000-yard passing mark in single season, but Justin Fields is planning on becoming the first to accomplish that feat in 2023.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, July 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Titans safety Kevin Byard agrees to restructured deal, lowering base salary to $11M

Months after rejecting a pay cut, Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard eventually took a shave. The Titans and Byard agreed to terms on a restructured contract for the 2023 season, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes earns third-career 99 rating in 'Madden NFL 24'

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes received a 99 rating in Madden NFL 24, EA Sports announced on Friday.

news

Jaguars assistant strength coach Kevin Maxen comes out as gay, a first for major U.S. men's pro sports

Jaguars assistant strength and conditioning coach Kevin Maxen has become the first male coach in the NFL or any of the four major American men's professional sports to publicly come out as gay.

news

Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks: 'It's time to get back' to 1,000-yard seasons after down year

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks joined "NFL Total Access" on Thursday to talk about how "it's time to get back" to 1,000-plus receiving yards after a down year in 2022.

news

Former Commanders owner Dan Snyder to pay NFL $60M following Mary Jo White investigation

The NFL announced on Thursday that former Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder will pay $60 million to the league in resolution of the findings from former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White's investigation into the franchise and "all outstanding matters."

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More