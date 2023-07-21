Browns WR Marquise Goodwin placed on non-football illness list, to miss start of training camp due to blood clots

Goodwin was set to play his first season as a Brown this fall after signing with Cleveland this offseason. But now that debut could be put on hold as he addresses his health.

The veteran wide receiver, who is entering his 10th year in the league, has spent time with four other teams since being drafted in 2013, and has accumulated 3,023 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns in his 102 career games.

A third-round pick by the Bills, Goodwin played four years in Buffalo, then followed that up with three years with the 49ers and a season each with the Bears and Seahawks. In his most recent season in Seattle, Goodwin played in 13 games (two starts), and had 387 yards and a career high-tying four TDs.

Though Goodwin said he is obviously disappointed he won't be practicing with his new teammates as they come together again for camp, he said he's still planning on supporting the squad in other areas and is looking forward to when he can get back on the field.

"It's one of those things that is totally out of my control, out of the doctor's control and out of the trainer's control," he said. "It's really an unfortunate deal we have to deal with, but we need to deal with it in the proper fashion. The Browns are doing everything in their power to support me through it by allowing me to be around the team, on the field and in meetings.