Around the NFL

Cleveland Browns reveal new white alternate helmet

Published: Jul 18, 2023 at 10:02 AM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

Cleveland will be sporting a white helmet for the first time in over 70 years in 2023.

The Browns revealed on Tuesday a white alternate helmet that will be worn three times during the upcoming season: Week 2 at the Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 6 vs. the San Francisco 49ers and Week 17 vs. the New York Jets.

The new helmet doesn't stray far from Cleveland's classic design with the white, brown and orange colors essentially inverted from their iconic look. White dominates the shell with two dark brown stripes bordering the orange stripe down the middle. A shiny, metallic brown facemask completes the new look.

All-white uniforms with customary orange and brown striping accompany the new helmet, which is not an unfamiliar look for the Browns. However, the brown number with orange shadow piping adds flare to the classic threads.

The club made its pro football debut with all-white helmets in 1946 before switching to its iconic orange shell in 1951. A 1946 patch on the shoulder of this new look honors the Browns' past.

"We're super fired up and really excited to have this opportunity to wear an alternate helmet," executive vice president and partner JW Johnson said, via the team's website. "We decided to go with the white helmet for a couple reasons -- it harkens back to our past, and a lot of our greatest players wore white helmets. We also heard from our fans that it was the direction they wanted. We always want to continue having great fan interaction and deliver for them as much as we possibly can."

Tuesday's reveal comes after the team introduced its new "dawg" logo last month, a rendering submitted and voted on by the fans. Cleveland fans also had their voices heard ahead of last season for the club's midfield logo, and then "Brownie the Elf" appeared on the 50-yard line.

Cleveland has gone through a reimagining in recent years when it comes to its uniform and overall look, and the team is taking advantage of the new alternate helmet rule approved last year. In 2015 the club made a bold move by moving away from its traditional look with the hope of creating a new trend. Ahead of the 2020 season, the Browns went back to the classics while keeping some key details that give it a modern feel.

The end result is one of the cleanest uniforms in the NFL, and it will have a new look to play with in 2023.

Related Content

news

Minnesota Vikings to debut classic uniforms in Week 1 vs. Buccaneers

The Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday unveiled a throwback uniform that will debut in the 2023 season opener versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

news

Chargers' Austin Ekeler details failed trade talks in tough RB market: 'I came with a lot of baggage'

After three top running backs could not agree to a deal before the franchise tag deadline, other RBs stepped in to share their frustrations, including Austin Ekeler, who used his own experience to explain the market from his perspective.

news

Rams DT Aaron Donald named to 'Madden' 99 Club for record-breaking seventh time

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was announced as a member of Madden NFL 24's "99 Club" on Tuesday, marking his record-breaking seventh appearance in the prestigious group.

news

Rookies from nine NFL teams report to training camp today

Training camp opens Tuesday for the rookies of nine NFL teams -- the Bills, Chargers, Chiefs, Dolphins, Falcons, 49ers, Giants, Ravens and Saints -- marking the first group of players to report.

news

WR Allen Robinson expects mix of young talent, veterans to help Steelers offense 'take that next step'

Steelers wide receiver Allen Robinson believes Pittsburgh's offense has the right mix of developing young talent and wise veterans to take the next step in 2023.

news

DE Sam Hubbard credits Bengals' winning culture to Joe Burrow: A guy like him 'inspires the whole team'

Defensive end Sam Hubbard, a fan of the long-beleaguered Bengals before he became one in the 2018 NFL Draft, traces the beginnings of Cincy's newfound winning culture to its quarterback, Joe Burrow.

news

Colts' Jonathan Taylor, Titans' Derrick Henry among RBs reacting to lack of deals at franchise tag deadline

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Titans runner Derrick Henry were a few of many RBs that took notice of the lack of multi-year deals at Monday's franchise tag deadline.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, July 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Saquon Barkley, Giants unable to reach long-term contract ahead of franchise tag deadline

Saquon Barkley's future in New York remains cloudy after sides couldn't agree on a long-term contract by Monday's deadline, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Raiders, RB Josh Jacobs unable to reach agreement on long-term deal ahead of deadline

The deadline for the Las Vegas Raiders and Josh Jacobs to reach a long-term contract agreement has come and passed. The star running back will play on the franchise tag in 2023.

news

Jaguars TE Evan Engram 'blessed' to sign long-term deal: 'They wanted me here as much as I wanted to be here'

The Jaguars and tight end Evan Engram were able to reach a long-term contract ahead of Monday's deadline. Engram said he's "blessed" to have the security of a new deal.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More