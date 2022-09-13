Cleveland unveils new 'Brownie the Elf' midfield logo for 2022 home-opener

The Cleveland Browns will have a midfield logo for the first time since 2016, and the image is a nod to the franchise's historic origins.
The 50-yard line will feature a giant image of "Brownie the Elf" for home games this season following a fan vote on one of four field designs. The "running Brownie" image, features him on the move with the football while displaying a textbook stiff arm.
Fans will get a first glimpse of the new logo in action this Sunday during the Browns' home-opener against the Jets.
"We're super excited about the new midfield logo," Browns executive vice president and partner JW Johnson said Tuesday. "We really wanted to engage our fans in the process, and they are — as I've said multiple times --- undefeated. They're the best in the league, best in the NFL and, candidly, some of the best in sports. We really wanted to get their involvement and hear what they have to say. We were able to pull off the new logo with the old school Brownie logo."
"Brownie the Elf" first debuted in 1946 as an original logo of the Browns, per Cleveland.com.