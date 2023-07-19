Browns waive defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey 

The Cleveland Browns released defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey on Wednesday morning, the team announced.

The move came just hours after reports emerged that Winfrey was under investigation in Cleveland for allegedly threatening a woman with a gun on Tuesday night.

Winfrey will now head to waivers.

In April, Winfrey, 22, was arrested for misdemeanor assault after allegedly causing "bodily injury" to a woman. The charge was dismissed in June.