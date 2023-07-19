Browns waive defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey 

The Cleveland Browns released defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey on Wednesday morning, the team announced.
The move came just hours after reports emerged that Winfrey was under investigation in Cleveland for allegedly threatening a woman with a gun on Tuesday night.
Winfrey will now head to waivers.
In April, Winfrey, 22, was arrested for misdemeanor assault after allegedly causing "bodily injury" to a woman. The charge was dismissed in June.
Winfrey was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. In his rookie season, the DT played 342 defensive snaps in 13 games, recording 22 total tackles, two QB hits, two passes defensed and 0.5 sacks.