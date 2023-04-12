Browns DT Perrion Winfrey arrested for misdemeanor assault in Texas

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was arrested on Monday on a misdemeanor assault charge in Harris County, Texas, according to court documents.
Winfrey allegedly caused "bodily injury" to a woman whom he is dating by grabbing her with his hand, according to county records.
The Browns said in a statement on Wednesday that they are aware of Winfrey's arrest and gathering more information.
Winfrey, 22, was drafted out of Oklahoma by the Browns in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. During his rookie season, Winfrey played 342 defensive snaps in 13 games, logging 22 combined tackles, two QB hits, two passes defensed and 0.5 sacks.