Nine riskiest NFL players to pick in 2023 fantasy football drafts

ADP: Round 3





After finishing the 2022 season with the 18th-most fantasy points per game among wide receivers, Higgins' price has skyrocketed to WR13 in 2023 fantasy drafts. Fantasy football is very inconsistent ... but you know what isn’t? The number of targets and touchdowns Higgins receives in any given year:





2020: 108 targets, 6 TDs

2021: 110 targets, 6 TDs

2022: 109 targets, 7 TDs





For Higgins to be worth his early Round 3 ADP, he will need to see a significant uptick in targets and/or touchdowns in 2023. It’s also worth noting that Higgins’ best stretch of fantasy games last season came when teammate Ja’Marr Chase was out with an injury. Higgins is a high-risk, low-reward pick in the third round of fantasy drafts, especially considering the other great options that should be available in that range (RB Najee Harris, WR Chris Olave and TE Mark Andrews immediately come to mind).