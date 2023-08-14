Top league winners by position for the 2023 fantasy football season

Kadarius Toney has drawn a target on 29.7 percent of his routes in the NFL, which ranks fifth among wide receivers behind only Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, Drake London and Cooper Kupp since 2021. His 2.3 yards per route run ranks 13th in the NFL in that span, as it got a boost after being traded to Kansas City last fall. His 3.0 yards per route run with the Chiefs in Weeks 9-17 is on par with Hill, who led the league with 3.3 last season. Toney is extremely explosive and is constantly praised by both Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. Playing with the best play-caller and QB on the planet, on a team in need of WR production, Toney offers far too much upside to pass up in fantasy drafts. And yes, he is banged up, but that only lowers his ADP (into the double-digit rounds) and raises his value.